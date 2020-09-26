Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020

Motorcycle sales around the world fell by 9 million units in the first eight months of 2020, in a reflection of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The key reasons for the fall in sales is attributed to the shutdown periods involving the industries in almost all countries, blocking production, shipments and distribution. Up till the end of August 2020, as many as 21.9 million two-wheelers were sold across the world, but that number is still 29.7 per cent down from sales of the same period in 2019. In fact, the first four months of 2020 accounted for a sales slide of 42.2 per cent.

India, the world's largest motorcycle market, is now considered the most affected nation with a 37.4 per cent slump in two-wheeler sales this year. Rest of Asia, including China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea lost 4.1 per cent and could still end the year in line with 2019 sales volumes, while the ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore, have lost 23.5 per cent sales, and the numbers seem to be worsening.

Latin America, the fourth largest region, has lost 19.6 per cent in the first eight months of the year while North America lost 9.6 per cent. Europe lost 4.7 per cent and is expected to reach full recovery by the end of the year. For the full year, most projections put global two-wheeler sales volumes at around 55.5 million, down 11 per cent (or 6.9 million) from 2019 two-wheeler sales around the world.

