New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020

The Indian two-wheeler market is one of the most affected with a 37.4 per cent slump in the first eight months of 2020.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The Indian two-wheeler industry is the worst affected till August 2020

Highlights

  • India is the most affected market of 2020 with a 37.4 per cent slump
  • Lockdowns across the world affected sales and production
  • ASEAN countries have lost 23.5 per cent two-wheeler sales till August

Motorcycle sales around the world fell by 9 million units in the first eight months of 2020, in a reflection of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The key reasons for the fall in sales is attributed to the shutdown periods involving the industries in almost all countries, blocking production, shipments and distribution. Up till the end of August 2020, as many as 21.9 million two-wheelers were sold across the world, but that number is still 29.7 per cent down from sales of the same period in 2019. In fact, the first four months of 2020 accounted for a sales slide of 42.2 per cent.

qjn9m3pc

India, the world's largest motorcycle market, is the most affected in 2020 with a 37.4 per cent slump till August 2020

India, the world's largest motorcycle market, is now considered the most affected nation with a 37.4 per cent slump in two-wheeler sales this year. Rest of Asia, including China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea lost 4.1 per cent and could still end the year in line with 2019 sales volumes, while the ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Singapore, have lost 23.5 per cent sales, and the numbers seem to be worsening.

0 Comments

Latin America, the fourth largest region, has lost 19.6 per cent in the first eight months of the year while North America lost 9.6 per cent. Europe lost 4.7 per cent and is expected to reach full recovery by the end of the year. For the full year, most projections put global two-wheeler sales volumes at around 55.5 million, down 11 per cent (or 6.9 million) from 2019 two-wheeler sales around the world.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020 Global Motorcycle Sales Down 27.9 Per Cent In 2020
F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO F1: Stefano Domenicali Appointed As The New Formula 1 CEO
Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune Tata Motors Delivered 51 Winger Ambulances To The Zilla Parishad Of Pune
BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational  BMW’s New R&D Facility FIZ Projekthaus Nord Is Now Operational 
Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs Hyundai Partners With LG For The IONIQ Cabin Concept For EVs
Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken Aprilia Leaning Three-Wheeler To Rival Yamaha Niken
BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe BMW To Pay $18 Million U.S. Fine To Resolve Inflated Sales Probe
General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car General Motors Energises China Line-Up With Electric Micro Car
Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase Indian Oil Seeks Petrol After BPCL's Post-Hiatus Purchase
Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range
Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm Amazon Pushes Security Products With Indoor Drone And Car Alarm
India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report India Plans $4.6 Billion In Incentives For Battery Makers In Electric Vehicle Push: Report
Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras Tesla Is Prepping A Sentry Mode That Will Work With Amazon Ring Cameras
Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA Harley-Davidson India Dealers Kept In The Dark: FADA
Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report Harley-Davidson Close To Deal With India's Hero MotoCorp After Stopping Local Manufacturing: Report
Image of Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
MG Gloster Review; New Flagship From MG Motor India
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
Harley-Davidson Decides To Discontinue India Operations
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing With A New Grille Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities