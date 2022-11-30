  • Home
GM Shows Off Buick Sedan Concept

The new concept car will likely be an EV considering Buick wants to be fully electric by the end of the decade.
GM has shown off a new concept car for the Buick brand on the occasion of Thanksgiving. It is a concept for an electric car which has coupe-like vibes but appears to be a 2+2. The concept was made by Aaron Riggs who is a senior creative designer at GM for the last decade. He was also the lead designer for the Cadillac Escala Concept. The Buick Avista Concept in 2012. 

The Wildcat EV Concept is more of a preview of Buick's future design language. “Will influence Buick production models for the foreseeable future,” Buick has said. And this new design also takes its cues from the Wildcat EV Concept. 

This car however does not come with an interior preview, unlike the Wildcat which has twin screens inside and cantilevered headrests. This will likely be a fully electric car as Buick plans on going fully electric by the end of the decade. 

 

