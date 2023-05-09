  • Home
  • News
  • Great Wall Motors Unveils Limited-Run Tank 300 Cyber Knight SUV

Great Wall Motors Unveils Limited-Run Tank 300 Cyber Knight SUV

Limited to only 7,000 units, Tank 300 Cyber Knight is a special version of the boxy Cyber Tank 300 sold in some global markets.
authorBy carandbike Team
2 mins read
09-May-23 01:02 PM IST
GWM Tank 300 Cyber Knight.jpg
Highlights
  • Limited to just 7,000 units
  • 2.0-litre petrol engine develops 223 bhp and 387 Nm
  • GWM had plans to enter India in 2020 though it fell through

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has unveiled a limited-run iteration of the Tank 300 SUV, the Tank 300 Cyber Knight. The new variant will only be entering limited production with only 7,000 units to be made available. For those in the know, Tank is an SUV sub-brand from the Chinese automaker which also retails models under Wey, Ora and Haval.
 

Compared to the standard 300, the Cyber Knight is finished in black and recevies many sportier design touches. This is accentuated by contrasting blue or orange accents in areas such as the brake calipers, front grille, side running boards, and roof winglets. The special edition also gets some unique lighting elements including a new full-width lightbar in the grille connecting the headlamps, unique Y-shaped lighting elements hidden in the front bumper.
 

The Cyber Knight is finished in black and gets orange or blue accents and sportier design touches

 

Inside the Tank 300 Cyber Knight, the highlight colors continue to make an impact. The 3-spoke steering wheel, gear shifter, door trims, dashboard, center console, and leather seats are all adorned with blue or orange accents. The interior also features a digital compass flanked by two circular AC vents.

 

Under the hood, the GWM Tank 300 Cyber Knight is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 223 bhp and 387 Nm of torque.
 

The Interior also gets colour co-ordinated blue or orange upholstery inserts

 

Great Wall Motor had plans to enter the Indian market back in 2020 when it showcased an expansive line-up of models at the Auto Expo. The plans, however, failed to materialise as growing geopolitical tensions between India and China following Galwan Valley clashes put all investments from Chinese players on hold in the country. The company finally pulled the plug on its India entry last year.

 

Source

Related Articles
China's Great Wall Motor Shelves $1 Billion India Plan
China's Great Wall Motor Shelves $1 Billion India Plan
9 months ago
Great Wall Motor Shuts India Operations, Fires All Indian Employees: Report
Great Wall Motor Shuts India Operations, Fires All Indian Employees: Report
10 months ago
China's Great Wall Says Will Invest $1.8 Billion In Brazil Over Next Decade
China's Great Wall Says Will Invest $1.8 Billion In Brazil Over Next Decade
1 year ago
China's Great Wall Says Will Invest $1.9 Billion In Brazil Over Next Decade
China's Great Wall Says Will Invest $1.9 Billion In Brazil Over Next Decade
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre for sale

2017 Mahindra Scorpio

wishlist
  • 49,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.50 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.0star
Used 2013 BMW 5 Series 520d Prestige Plus for sale

2013 BMW 5 Series

wishlist
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
star7.0star
Used 2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid BS IV for sale

2014 Toyota Camry

wishlist
  • 27,400 km
    • |
  • Hybrid
    • |
  • Automatic
16.75 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now