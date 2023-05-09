Great Wall Motors Unveils Limited-Run Tank 300 Cyber Knight SUV

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has unveiled a limited-run iteration of the Tank 300 SUV, the Tank 300 Cyber Knight. The new variant will only be entering limited production with only 7,000 units to be made available. For those in the know, Tank is an SUV sub-brand from the Chinese automaker which also retails models under Wey, Ora and Haval.



Compared to the standard 300, the Cyber Knight is finished in black and recevies many sportier design touches. This is accentuated by contrasting blue or orange accents in areas such as the brake calipers, front grille, side running boards, and roof winglets. The special edition also gets some unique lighting elements including a new full-width lightbar in the grille connecting the headlamps, unique Y-shaped lighting elements hidden in the front bumper.



The Cyber Knight is finished in black and gets orange or blue accents and sportier design touches

Inside the Tank 300 Cyber Knight, the highlight colors continue to make an impact. The 3-spoke steering wheel, gear shifter, door trims, dashboard, center console, and leather seats are all adorned with blue or orange accents. The interior also features a digital compass flanked by two circular AC vents.

Under the hood, the GWM Tank 300 Cyber Knight is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 223 bhp and 387 Nm of torque.



The Interior also gets colour co-ordinated blue or orange upholstery inserts

Great Wall Motor had plans to enter the Indian market back in 2020 when it showcased an expansive line-up of models at the Auto Expo. The plans, however, failed to materialise as growing geopolitical tensions between India and China following Galwan Valley clashes put all investments from Chinese players on hold in the country. The company finally pulled the plug on its India entry last year.

Source