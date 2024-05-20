Login
Great Wall’s Souo Unveils S2000 Touring Bike Powered By Flat-8 Engine

The bike which was first teased by Chairman Wei Jianjun last month, has now been unveiled at Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 20, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • This luxury touring bike is powered by a 2.0 litre flat 8 engine.
  • This model weighs around 400 kgs.
  • Key features include a heated seat, an adjustable windshield, blind spot monitoring, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

Earlier teased by Chairman Wei Jianjun, Great Wall’s Motor motorcycle brand Souo has now unveiled the S2000, its touring bike featuring a 2.0-liter flat-8 engine at the Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition. Weighing a massive 400 kg, the brand is yet to reveal performance figures for the motorcycle. It has however, been revealed that the motorcycle features a eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

 

Also Read: New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

Great Wall s Souo Unveils Touring Bike Powered By Flat 8 Engine 1

Visually, the S2000 looks rugged as a result of its large proportions and black colour scheme. The front end features a headlamp unit featuring twin LED projectors. The motorcycle also has many bits finished in Gold such as its alloy wheels, engine cover, and around the air intakes up front. 

 

Also Read: Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna

 

On the feature front, this motorcycle gets a heated seat, an adjustable windshield, blind spot monitoring, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen powered by an automotive-grade 8155 chip, supporting over-the-air updates and voice control. It also gets a sound system with two large speakers on each side of the instrument panel.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on May 21, 2024

# Great Wall Motor# Souo# Bikes
