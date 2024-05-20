Great Wall’s Souo Unveils S2000 Touring Bike Powered By Flat-8 Engine

Earlier teased by Chairman Wei Jianjun, Great Wall’s Motor motorcycle brand Souo has now unveiled the S2000, its touring bike featuring a 2.0-liter flat-8 engine at the Beijing International Motorcycle Exhibition. Weighing a massive 400 kg, the brand is yet to reveal performance figures for the motorcycle. It has however, been revealed that the motorcycle features a eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Also Read: New TVS Apache RTR 160 Blaze of Black Dark Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.20 Lakh

Visually, the S2000 looks rugged as a result of its large proportions and black colour scheme. The front end features a headlamp unit featuring twin LED projectors. The motorcycle also has many bits finished in Gold such as its alloy wheels, engine cover, and around the air intakes up front.

Also Read: Ducati Monster Senna Edition Revealed; Pays Tribute To F1 Legend Ayrton Senna

On the feature front, this motorcycle gets a heated seat, an adjustable windshield, blind spot monitoring, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen powered by an automotive-grade 8155 chip, supporting over-the-air updates and voice control. It also gets a sound system with two large speakers on each side of the instrument panel.