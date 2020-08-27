Grinntech Unveils Its Range Of Batteries And Battery Management Systems For Electric Two-Wheelers And Three-Wheelers

Grinntech has unveiled a range of high-tech batteries today along with IoT- enabled battery management system (BMS) for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, tractors and other light vehicles. Grinntech's new facility will manufacture Robin-72 and Shikhra smart and personalised battery solutions for two-wheelers and three-wheeler with the use of automated processes and assembly lines. The facility will also manufacture Pintail which is an IOT-enabled two-wheeler starter battery and the Falcon, a larger battery suited to tractors and light vehicles. The modular production layout will allow for easy scaling up as demand grows in future.

Grinntech's board of directors at the product unveil.

Grinntech's board is backed by industry veterans like Dr. V. Sumantran, former Vice-Chairman of Ashok Leyland Ltd.) and Lakshmi Narayanan, Co-Founder and former Vice-Chairman of Cognizant. Commenting on this development, Dr. V Sumantran said, "I am delighted to be a part of Grinntech's journey at a time when EVs are rapidly gaining acceptance globally and in India, and particularly so at a time when our country has articulated a priority for self-reliance in critical EV technologies. In the coming years, market conditions will reward those EV battery makers that possess technological and operational competence. Grinntech's combination of performance, quality and economics will play an important part in that journey."

Lakshmi Narayanan added, "The future of energy is in renewables with significant potential for high growth. Digital technologies such as IoT and data analytics play a crucial role in enabling companies with newer business models to provide the much-needed connectedness, high performance and superior customer experience. It is heartening to see start-ups in India boldly embrace technology-driven solutions that can meaningfully address not just India's challenges but also global ones."

Grinntech is planning to introduce batteries for electric cars and buses in FY2022.

Grinntech, which was originally an IIT-Madras incubated start-up specialises in lithium-ion batteries and BMS. The company has now transformed into a funded commercial enterprise and is working on setting the pace for faster adoption of electric vehicles. While its offerings are limited to two-wheelers, three-wheelers and light vehicles at present, it is planning to launch batteries and BMS for electric cars, performance electric two-wheelers and buses too in next financial year.The company says its batteries offer the combination of design sophistication and quality to ensure superior performance and durability as compared to several imported battery kits.

