Harley-Davidson 338R Revealed In Patent Drawings

Latest drawings of the upcoming Harley-Davidson 338 have emerged revealing details of what can be expected from the entry-level model from Harley-Davidson. The design filing from China's National Intellectual Property Administration show more details and several angles of the Harley-Davidson 338, which will be based on the Qianjiang Group's QJMotor QJ350 which was unveiled recently at the CIMA show, the China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition at Chongqing in China. The designs reveal a flat-track inspired motorcycle sharing the same engine and a similar frame as the QJ350, but with some notable differences.

The Harley-Davidson 338R has a flat one-piece seat, and with a fuel-tank that is shaped like a Harley

Compared to the QJ350, the Harley-Davidson 338R has a much lower, flatter, one-piece seat for both rider and pillion. The fuel tank also looks significantly smaller, with a more traditional Harley-Davidson shape. The bike also has a radiator shroud, but the rest of the bike appears to have less body panels than the Qianjiang version. At the front the bike has a circular headlamp, over which is an offset circular single-pod instrument console. At the rear, the 338R has a tail-mounted number plate holder integrated with the taillight.

At the front the bike has a single round headlight and an offset single pod instrument console

Now, Harley-Davidson has been quiet about its collaboration with the Qianjiang Group, and the product of that partnership, the 'baby Harley' was finalised during the last Harley-Davidson CEO Matt Levatich's tenure, with his "More Roads To Harley-Davidson" strategy. With Levatich now out of Harley-Davidson after more than 26 years in the company, new CEO, chairman and president Jochen Zeitz has outlined a different strategy, to restructure the Harley-Davidson brand globally and to focus on the brand's strengths, rather than get experimental and try out a radically different product strategy.

An advanced prototype of the Harley-Davidson 338R was recently spotted in China

The Harley-Davidson Bronx streetfighter has already been shelved from the Harley-Davidson line-up. And the American brand has decided to wind up manufacturing and assembly operations, as well as sales in the world's largest motorcycle market, which is India. But Harley-Davidson's China strategy seems to be intact as the patent images of the H-D 338R show. So, while Harley-Davidson may not be as bullish on India, China seems to be one market where the American brand still has some hopes to make a stronghold in.

