Harley-Davidson Drops Several Models From European Range

Harley-Davidson is set to drop its entire Sportster range from the 2021 model range offered for Europe. The reasoning behind the decision is quite logical, considering none of the models with the 750 cc, 883 cc or 1,200 cc v-twin engines meet the upcoming Euro 5 regulations which will come into effect from January 1, 2021. And with the kind of financial situation Harley-Davidson is in, the cost would be just too much to upgrade these models. The decision means that the Street 750, Street Rod, Iron 883, Super Low, Sportster 1200 Custom, Iron 1200, Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special, Super Low 1200T and Roadster models will be dropped from the European line-up by the end of the year.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Decides To Wind Up India Operations

The made-in-India Harley-Davidson Street 750 will be discontinued following the shutdown of the Indian manufacturing plant

The news comes after Harley-Davidson filed a Form 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that the American motorcycle brand will be "optimising its dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing sales and manufacturing operations in India" as part of the restructuring options under 'The Rewire' strategy. Harley-Davidson's winding up of the India manufacturing facility means the made-in-India Street 750 and Street Rod will almost certainly be discontinued, not just in India, but around the world, including European markets. So, the Street range will be available on sale only as and when stocks last.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson May Finalise Deal With Hero MotoCorp

Models like the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Special will not be updated to meet Euro 5 regulations

The other models which have been taken off the European range will not be updated to meet Euro 5, but they will continue to be offered on sale in other markets like the US. And as part of The Rewire strategy, Harley-Davidson's global product strategy is to be streamlined, under CEO Jochen Zeitz's vision, so engines which have not been updated probably will not be retained in future. But what Harley-Davidson has planned for, is possibly a new line-up for Europe, using the new 1,250 cc, liquid-cooled Revolution Max engine.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.