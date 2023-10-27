Harley-Davidson Nightster Special Offered With Discount Of Rs. 5.30 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
27-Oct-23 03:34 PM IST
Highlights
- Harley-Davidson Nightster Special offered with a discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh
- Ex-showroom price after discount is Rs. 12.99 lakh
- Discounts offered on other H-D models as well
Harley-Davidson announced a spree of discounts on its select model range that includes the Pan America 1250 Special, Sportster S, Nightster and the Nightster Special. While the discount details of the first three models are given in the link below the paragraph, the biggest discount is being given on the Nightster Special. Its current ex-showroom price is Rs. 18.29 lakh and it is being offered at a discount of Rs. 5.30 lakh, bringing its new ex-showroom price down to Rs. 12.99 lakh. The discount is only applicable on 2022 model year bikes and it is only till stocks last.
Also Read: Harley-Davidson Announces Discounts On Select Models
The Nightster Special belongs to Harley’s sport segment of motorcycles that includes the Nightster and the Sportster S. It gets a Revolution Max 975 engine, which means a 975 cc V-Twin motor that is liquid-cooled and makes 88.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm along with peak torque output of 95 Nm at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Exclusive: Harley-Davidson Working On X440 Scrambler
In terms of features, it gets full LED lighting and a 4-inch colour TFT display along with tip-over alert, Bluetooth connectivity, music playback and navigation through the H-D app. The Harley-Davidson Nightster Special has a kerb weight of 225 kg, making it one of the lighter motorcycles in the American manufacturer’s line-up.
