New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350

Latest patent images reveal the QJMotor 350, from China's Qianjiang Group, which is also known to be working on Harley-Davidson's smallest motorcycle.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Patent images reveal the QJMotor 350, the motorcycle on which the H-D 350 will be based on

Highlights

  • QJMotor is the Chinese brand from Benelli's parent company Qianjiang
  • QJMotor 350 revealed in latest patent images
  • Close up on engine case reveals Harley-Davidson markings

Chinese motorcycle brand QJMotor is owned by the Qianjiang Group, the parent company of Benelli, and Harley-Davidson has joined hands with the group to build a new 350 cc motorcycle, targeted at Asian markets. Now, latest patent images reveal what could be Qianjiang's latest 350 cc motorcycle, and it could form the base for Harley-Davidson's upcoming 350 cc motorcycle. The patent images reveal the QJMotor QJ350-13, which is the QJMotor-branded version of the bike. And it's likely to have Benelli and Harley-Davidson branded derivatives as well, with the same mechanical parts but with different styling.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson 350 Motorcycle Launch Plans Revealed

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Bikes

Street 750

Iron 883

Roadster

Fat Boy

Forty-Eight

Fat Bob

Street Rod

CVO Limited

Softail Deluxe

Street Bob

Heritage Softail Classic

Road King

1200 Custom

Softail Low Rider

Street Glide Special

Road Glide Special

mjpvcc3o

The QJMotor 350 will also spawn a new Benelli model, and quite possibly the Harley-Davidson HD350

The basic chassis and engine are based on the existing Benelli 302S, but the new bike will have some technical changes. The HD350 is expected to be Harley-Davidson's dedicated model for emerging markets in Asia, and Harley-Davidson had even shared styling sketches of its own version of the new motorcycle. The images of the QJMotor version of the bike also reveal something very interesting. The left side of the engine cases, of the bottom end reveal the words "Harley-Davidson Motor Company" cast into the cover. And that should be reason enough to indicate that the Harley-Davidson HD350 is certainly in the plans.

Also Read: Most Affordable Harley-Davidson Will Be A 338 cc Motorcycle

n9htmbno

The engine casing clearly show the 'Harley-Davidson Motor Company' markings

The only spanner in the works is Harley-Davidson's new Rewire plan, which has been outlined by new CEO Zochen Zeitz. Harley-Davidson has been reeling under a severe sales decline over the past few years, which saw the exit of former CEO Matt Levatich. The Rewire strategy intends to return Harley-Davidson to its brand values, such as heavyweight all-American cruisers and premium products. If the Rewire plan is followed to the T, then the HD350 doesn't seem to make any sense in the new strategic vision. More so, when the new CEO has candidly said that Harley-Davidson will not be venturing into new segments or markets which are outside the iconic brand's traditional strengths. But if Harley-Davidson does go ahead with the HD350, then it will almost certainly have styling which will be very different from the QJMotor version.

0 Comments

(Source: Bennetts.co.uk)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Harley-Davidson Street 750 with Immediate Rivals

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson
Street 750

Latest News

Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Skoda Auto Appoints Thomas Schafer As New Chairman Of The Board
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
Kia Sonet Spotted Testing In Indonesia Ahead of Global Debut
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Spotted At Dealership Yard Ahead Of Launch
Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350
Qianjiang QJ350 Could Be Harley-Davidson HD350
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
Made-In-India KTM 200 Duke Likely To Be Introduced In The US
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
New Galfer Cubiq Discs Promise Better Cooling, More Performance
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
BMW S 1000 RR Introduced In All-Black Colour Shade
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race
F2: Jehan Daruvala Shines In British GP With A P4 Finish In The Sprint Race
CV Sales July 2020: Ashok Leyland Almost Doubles Monthly Volumes Over June, But Sees 56% Decline In Y-o-Y Sales
CV Sales July 2020: Ashok Leyland Almost Doubles Monthly Volumes Over June, But Sees 56% Decline In Y-o-Y Sales
Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage
Production-Ready Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Spied Testing Sans Camouflage
Audi India Expects Growth In Sales From 2021
Audi India Expects Growth In Sales From 2021
Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors
Elon Musk Is Open To Sharing Tesla EV Technology With Competitors
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

₹ 65,419
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

Harley-Davidson Street 750
Harley-Davidson Street 750
₹ 5.34 - 5.66 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
Harley-Davidson Iron 883
₹ 9.38 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Roadster
Harley-Davidson Roadster
₹ 10.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
₹ 18.25 - 20.1 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
₹ 10.61 - 10.98 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
₹ 14.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
Harley-Davidson Street Rod
₹ 5.99 - 6.88 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
Harley-Davidson CVO Limited
₹ 49.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
₹ 18.65 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
Harley-Davidson Street Bob
₹ 12.59 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic
₹ 19.71 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road King
Harley-Davidson Road King
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom
₹ 10.89 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
₹ 13.75 - 14.69 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special
₹ 30.53 - 34.84 Lakh *
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
₹ 32.99 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Kia Sonet Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Official Debut
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Himself A Bugatti Centodieci Worth £8.5 Million
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Kia Sonet SUV: What To Expect
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Singapore Police Get Tricked Out Hyundai Tucson Fleet With Image Recognition Scanners
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities