Hitachi ABB Power Grids Launch EV Charging System For Large Scale Public Transport Fleets Worldwide

Hitachi ABB Power Grids, the joint venture between Hitachi Ltd and ABB Ltd, has announced the launch of Grid-eMotion Fleet, an electric vehicle (EV) charging system worldwide. Specifically designed for large scale public transport and commercial fleets like electric buses, the new EV charging system uses DC technology and can connect to any type of power network. This means that fleet operators will not have to deal with the complexities of integrating AC-DC chargers into a system, which is currently what most electric bus depots and charging stations have. While the company mentioned that these grids will be available worldwide, however, there is no timeline mentioned yet on availability.

Talking about Grid-eMotion Fleet, Niklas Persson, Managing Director of the Grid Integration business unit at Hitachi ABB Power Grids, said, "Grid-eMotion Fleet delivers unprecedented scalability, space savings and operational efficiency. The solution will accelerate the global uptake of safe, sustainable and smart mobility, whilst contributing to cleaner air and an enhanced quality of life for today's generation and those to come."

Compared to a convention charging system that is connected to an AC grid, Grid-eMotion offers 60 per cent space reduction and 40 per cent less cabling. In fact, a 1.5 MW Grid-eMotion EV charging system can be stored in a 20-feet container, making it more sustainable. This makes it far more suitable for urban cities which have space constraints for a large depot for electric buses with a charging station. The system also comes with the company's smart energy management solution e-mesh EMS that helps manage and enhance the complete charging infrastructure, calculate bus energy consumption and devise, plan and deliver effective services for passengers. The system also monitors the battery life data, route data, traffic simulation and depot control that will help fleet operators to optimise usage of electricity.

Hitachi ABB's new Grid-eMotion EV charging system will be available across the world, including India. In fact, the company has been in talks with home-grown commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland regarding a partnership to set up Grid-eMotion in India, however, specifics of this partnership are still unknown. We have reached out the Hitachi ABB Power Grids for more details, but we are yet to hear back with a response. However, earlier this year, Ashok Leyland and ABB Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop electric buses in India.

Under FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles) scheme, the Government of India plans to have 5000 electric buses in India by 2022. Globally, 80 per cent of municipal bus fleets are expected to be electric by 2040. With more than 400,000 eBuses already in service today, and the number expected to grow to 2.3 million eBuses by 2040

