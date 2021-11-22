Honda Navi Moto-Scooter Launched In The US, Priced At Rs. 1.34 Lakh

Remember the Honda Navi, the little moto-scooter created by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India? While the model may not have found too many takers in India, it's been a hit in Latin American markets. And now, the made-in-India Honda Navi has been launched in the United States for the 2022 model year. Honda America calls it the Navi miniMOTO and the offering is priced at $1807 (approx. Rs. 1.34 lakh). That's nearly three times its last known price in India before the model was pulled off the shelves in early 2020 prior to the BS6 transition.

Also Read: Honda Navi First Ride Review

The 2022 Honda Navi for the US remains largely the same as the model sold in India

The 2022 Honda Navi for the US hasn't received a major cosmetic upgrade. It still continues to sport the funky design language inspired by the Honda Grom, while power comes from the all too familiar 110 cc single-cylinder, carburetted engine. While Honda America hasn't revealed the power output, the motor churned around 7.8 bhp and 9 Nm of peak torque in the BS4 guise. The engine is paired with a CVT automatic.

The Honda Navi will be one of the most affordable models from the brand in the country. It's targeted towards customers who are learning to ride and want something that's fuel-efficient and user-friendly. The low seat height, lightweight, and convenient storage bin make it a city-friendly offering, especially for younger riders.

The 2022 Honda Navi for the US is available in four colours and gets the storage box as an accessory

In a statement, Brandon Wilson, Sports & Experiential Manager - American Honda, said, "From the original Cub to the Grom, Honda has a proud legacy of producing miniMOTO models that open doors to new riders, and the Navi is set to extend that trend even further. This miniMOTO checks all the boxes for new riders, like a simple operation, a fun design, low operating costs and Honda reliability – all for well under $2,000. We're pleased to make motorcycling possible for more riders by offering the Navi in the US."

Also Read: Honda Navi, Honda Cliq, Honda Activa-i Discontinued In India

The 2022 Honda Navi will be offered in the US in four colour options - Red, Grasshopper Green; Nut Brown and Ranger Green. The model will be available across most markets from January 2022, while California will get the little moto-scooter from February next year. Honda is also offering Icon graphics as an accessory on the Navi.

The 2022 Honda Navi even retains the same instrument console

Coming to its India story, the Honda Navi made its debut at the 2016 Auto Expo and went on sale that same year. While a quirky offering and one of the most affordable choices in Honda's stable at the time, the model could not garner the same saleability as a conventional and more practical Activa could in the brand's line-up. While Honda stopped sales in India in early 2020, the company continued exporting the model to other markets, the most recent of which is the US. You can find the Navi at some really competitive prices in the used market. Make sure to read our pros and cons list if you are looking out for one.