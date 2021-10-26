Planning To Buy A Used Honda Navi? Here Are The Pros And Cons
Want to buy a used Honda Navi? Make sure to read our list of pros and cons before you make a decision.
Back in 2016, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) decided to experiment internally on what more it could do with the then Activa platform. The result was a "desi" take on the Honda Grom in the form of the Honda Navi. The moto-scooter received polarising opinions at the time of launch and while the transition to BS6 meant, it was pulled out of the Indian market, the model remains a popular seller in Latin America. It's still made and exported from India. The Honda Navi is just the right addition to anyone's garage looking for a peppy urban runabout. If you're in the market looking for one, here are some pros and cons to help your purchase decision.
Pros
- The Honda Navi uses a scooter platform to look like a motorcycle. It's compact in footprint and does not take too much parking space.
- The motorcycle-inspired design, large 12-inch wheels make it better at handling than an Activa.
- The Honda Navi uses the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor as the Activa but is 7 kg lighter. That makes for a better power-to-weight ratio and a noticeable improvement in acceleration.
- Spare parts will be easily available too and servicing one is pretty is convenient, given Honda's wide service network.
- A used example of the Honda Navi will be as low as Rs. 25,000. The models usually do not have too much mileage on them, which make them great for a pre-owned purchase.
Cons
- As much as everyone likes its quirkiness, there's no denying that the Honda Navi can't match the sheer practicality of a Honda Activa or any other comparable scooter.
- The instrument console misses out on a fuel gauge. The build quality was too basic and that leaves you wanting more.
- While it looks like a motorcycle, it's still a scooter underneath and also has fuel efficiency like one. For those looking at high-efficiency figures, you'll be better off buying a commuter motorcycle.
- The compact footprint means the Navi has a small seat and is not the most comfortable for two adults. Both seat space and legroom become a problem.
- The suspension set-up isn't the best and tackling bad roads will leave you with a sore back.