Planning To Buy A Used Honda Navi? Here Are The Pros And Cons

Back in 2016, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) decided to experiment internally on what more it could do with the then Activa platform. The result was a "desi" take on the Honda Grom in the form of the Honda Navi. The moto-scooter received polarising opinions at the time of launch and while the transition to BS6 meant, it was pulled out of the Indian market, the model remains a popular seller in Latin America. It's still made and exported from India. The Honda Navi is just the right addition to anyone's garage looking for a peppy urban runabout. If you're in the market looking for one, here are some pros and cons to help your purchase decision.

The Honda Navi has a compact footprint and quirky looks, while the simple construction makes it convenient to ride

Pros

The Honda Navi uses a scooter platform to look like a motorcycle. It's compact in footprint and does not take too much parking space. The motorcycle-inspired design, large 12-inch wheels make it better at handling than an Activa. The Honda Navi uses the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor as the Activa but is 7 kg lighter. That makes for a better power-to-weight ratio and a noticeable improvement in acceleration. Spare parts will be easily available too and servicing one is pretty is convenient, given Honda's wide service network. A used example of the Honda Navi will be as low as Rs. 25,000. The models usually do not have too much mileage on them, which make them great for a pre-owned purchase.

The compact size means it offers little space for the two adults while it isn't as practical as a scooter

Cons