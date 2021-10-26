  • Home
  • News
  • Planning To Buy A Used Honda Navi? Here Are The Pros And Cons

Planning To Buy A Used Honda Navi? Here Are The Pros And Cons

Want to buy a used Honda Navi? Make sure to read our list of pros and cons before you make a decision.
authorBy Carandbike Team
26-Oct-21 09:20 AM IST
Planning To Buy A Used Honda Navi? Here Are The Pros And Cons banner

Back in 2016, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) decided to experiment internally on what more it could do with the then Activa platform. The result was a "desi" take on the Honda Grom in the form of the Honda Navi. The moto-scooter received polarising opinions at the time of launch and while the transition to BS6 meant, it was pulled out of the Indian market, the model remains a popular seller in Latin America. It's still made and exported from India. The Honda Navi is just the right addition to anyone's garage looking for a peppy urban runabout. If you're in the market looking for one, here are some pros and cons to help your purchase decision.

Also Read: Honda Navi First Ride Review

honda navi review front

The Honda Navi has a compact footprint and quirky looks, while the simple construction makes it convenient to ride

Pros

  1. The Honda Navi uses a scooter platform to look like a motorcycle. It's compact in footprint and does not take too much parking space.
  2. The motorcycle-inspired design, large 12-inch wheels make it better at handling than an Activa.
  3. The Honda Navi uses the same 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor as the Activa but is 7 kg lighter. That makes for a better power-to-weight ratio and a noticeable improvement in acceleration.
  4. Spare parts will be easily available too and servicing one is pretty is convenient, given Honda's wide service network.
  5. A used example of the Honda Navi will be as low as Rs. 25,000. The models usually do not have too much mileage on them, which make them great for a pre-owned purchase.
honda navi review comfort

The compact size means it offers little space for the two adults while it isn't as practical as a scooter

Cons

  1. As much as everyone likes its quirkiness, there's no denying that the Honda Navi can't match the sheer practicality of a Honda Activa or any other comparable scooter.
  2. The instrument console misses out on a fuel gauge. The build quality was too basic and that leaves you wanting more.
  3. While it looks like a motorcycle, it's still a scooter underneath and also has fuel efficiency like one. For those looking at high-efficiency figures, you'll be better off buying a commuter motorcycle.
  4. The compact footprint means the Navi has a small seat and is not the most comfortable for two adults. Both seat space and legroom become a problem.
  5. The suspension set-up isn't the best and tackling bad roads will leave you with a sore back. 

Related Articles
Buying A Used Honda Navi? We List Out The Pros And Cons
Buying A Used Honda Navi? We List Out The Pros And Cons
3 months ago
Made In India Honda Navi Deliveries Begin In The US
Made In India Honda Navi Deliveries Begin In The US
10 months ago
Honda Navi Moto-Scooter Launched In The US, Priced At Rs. 1.34 Lakh
Honda Navi Moto-Scooter Launched In The US, Priced At Rs. 1.34 Lakh
11 months ago
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
Honda Navi Sales Cross One Lakh Mark
4 years ago

Top trending

1TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
2Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh