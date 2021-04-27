Husqvarna Showcases E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Concept

KTM-owned Swedish motorcycle brand Husqvarna has released a new teaser video showing the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric motorcycle concept. The E-Pilen has lines similar to Husqvarna's Vitpilen and Svartpilen models, like the 250 cc Huskies sold in India. The E-Pilen though is all-electric, and is the product of parent firm Pierer Mobility (which owns KTM and GasGas), as well as India's Bajaj Auto. The E-Pilen may be the first electric concept, and likely to go into production very soon, to be offered on sale in European markets first.

The E-Pilen has design similar to Husqvarna's Svartpilen and Vitpilen models

The brands (KTM, Husqvarna, and possibly even Bajaj, as well as GasGas) are expected to launch a variety of electric bikes in the future, based on a common 48-volt platform, with power ranging from 4 kW (5.36 bhp) to 11 kW (14.75 bhp), to offer electric alternatives to the 50 cc and 125 cc motorcycle segments in the market. The range is expected to include both electric scooters and electric motorcycles, and manufacturing could well happen in Bajaj Auto's facilities in India.

The E-Pilen will get swappable batteries with a 8 kW (10.73 bhp) motor

According to Husqvarna, the E-Pilen concept has a 8 kW motor (10.73 bhp), with a range of 100 km. The use of swappable batteries, through a consortium between KTM, Honda, Yamaha and Piaggio, will expand the availability of re-charged batteries, eventually increasing the range.

The Husqvarna E-Pilen looks almost ready for production

The bike is expected to get top of the range WP Apex suspension front and rear. The frame and swingarm could be shared with the next-generation KTM 125, 250 and 390 Duke models which are made by Bajaj in India. So, there could be more electric motorcycles in the near future, not just from Husqvarna, but even KTM and Bajaj, to be even offered on sale in India.

