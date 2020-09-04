New Cars and Bikes in India
Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Revealed

The upcoming Husqvarna E-Pilen electric naked bike will go into production sometime in 2022, as leaked documents show.

A design sketch from an investor presentation reveals the electric Husqvarna E-Pilen

Highlights

  • Husqvarna E-Pilen listed in leaked presentation of Pierer Mobility
  • E-Pilen likely to have similar design like the Husqvarna Svartpilen
  • Husqvarna E-Pilen electric bike to be launched in 2022

Husqvarna has released the first drawings of an upcoming electric motorcycle, with design cues borrowed from the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen models. The new model, called the Husqvarna E-Pilen in a leaked document, is currently in development, and expected to go into production sometime in 2022. Parent company Pierer Mobility already has a few electric bikes, under the Husqvarna and KTM brands, but these are off-road oriented motorcycles. The E-Pilen will be an electric street bike with distinctive neo retro design.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Review

Both the made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 are priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh

KTM already offers the Freeride E and the SX-E, while Husqvarna has the EE-5 electric endure bike. The third brand owned by Pierer Mobility, GasGas, will also be launching its TXE electric trials bike with a 15 kW motor. According to the leaked slide, which also features an upcoming electric scooter from Husqvarna, the E-Pilen will have a modular design, utilising either a 4kW or a 10kW motor. The presentation slide also mentions a modular battery system, although it's not clear if 'modular' means the batteries are swappable or they will come with different capacities and can be scaled up according to desired range.

Also Read: Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Review

A slide from a Pierer Mobility presentation reveals the Husqvarna E-Pilen electric bike

The design of the Husqvarna E-Pilen is closer to the Husqvarna Svartpilen than the Vitpilen, and from the looks of it, the size looks about the same as the made-in-India Husqvarna twins. So far, there's no word on where the E-Pilen will be manufactured, so it's early days yet to make an informed guess whether the electric Husky will be made in India. What we do know is that the sketch only gives us an idea of what the bike may look like, and it's still some time away from production or prototype to see what it eventually turns out to be like.

(Source: Motorcycle.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

