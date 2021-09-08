Husqvarna E-Pilen Electric Motorcycle Concept Makes Public Debut

Husqvarna has unveiled its new compact electric motorcycle concept, called the Husqvarna E-Pilen, at the Munich International Motor Show. The urban electric motorcycle, expected to have power equivalent to a conventional 125 cc motorcycle, was on display at the event, in addition to the Husqvarna Vektorr electric scooter concept. The Swedish brand already announced the e-pilen concept earlier this year, and even released a teaser video, showing the concept. But now, it appears to have been shown in public for the first time at the show in Germany.

The E-Pilen electric motorcycle concept retains a body and panels which is similar to other Husqvarna models like the Svartpilen, and comes with a faux petrol tank area with a similar looking design. Instead of a fuel tank, the E-Pilen houses three removable battery packs, each with a grab handle on top to easily remove and recharge them. Maximum range is a claimed 100 km from all three batteries, so the E-Pilen should have decent range for everyday use within the city.

Below the batteries is mounted the E-Pilen's chain driven electric motor, which has a rated output of 8 kW (10.7 bhp), just about enough for the urban runaround, and with performance in the ballpark of a conventional 125 cc motorcycle. Top speed is expected to be around 100-120 kmph, and the frame and swingarm may be shared with next-generation KTM 125, 250 and 390 Duke models, which are manufactured in India by partner Bajaj Auto. So far, there's no concrete launch date, but we expect the production model Husqvarna E-Pilen to be formally announced sometime in early 2022.