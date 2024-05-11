Login
Hydrogen Powered Alpine Alpenglow Hy4 Prototype To Debut At Spa

The Alpenglow Hy4 features a 340 bhp inline four-cylinder engine, powered by hydrogen
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on May 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Alpine unveils the Alpenglow Hy4, a turbocharged hydrogen-powered prototype.
  • Set to debut at Spa's World Endurance Championship round.
  • Alpine has plans for a larger V6 hydrogen combustion engine later this year.

Alpine is gearing up for the debut of its latest creation, the Alpenglow Hy4 at Spa's World Endurance Championship round. The Alpenglow Hy4 is a hydrogen-powered prototype, featuring a sleek carbon monocoque chassis and a heart-thumping 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder engine producing approximately 340 bhp and revving to 7000 rpm. This powertrain is capable of propelling the Hy4 to top speeds of up to 269 kmph.

 

Visually, the Alpenglow Hy4 looks futuristic, with its aerodynamically influenced design, featuring many air inlets. Styling cues on the vehicle, include triangular headlamps with a scattered design, sharp-looking front bumper, and a large rear wing. 

Alpine has also confirmed plans to introduce a larger V6 hydrogen combustion engine later this year. This engine, purpose-built and designed for performance, could play a significant role in Renault's future strategy. 

 

Bruno Famin, Alpine's Vice President of Motorsports, said “As part of our active participation in decarbonising motorsports, we see the hydrogen internal combustion engine as an extremely promising solution. We know that hydrogen will be an essential step in decarbonising the next generations of Endurance cars, and could also be for Formula 1 cars, particularly by switching to liquid storage for greater compactness and performance. The Alpenglow prototype perfectly illustrates this, a genuine technological laboratory for developing tomorrow's hydrogen engines."

But perhaps the most exciting part of all is seeing the Alpenglow Hy4 in action. At the 6 Hours of Spa, racing fans will have the opportunity to witness this groundbreaking prototype tear up the track, as it aims to demonstrate the incredible potential of hydrogen technology in motorsport.

Last Updated on May 20, 2024

