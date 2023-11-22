Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Nov-23 01:17 PM IST
Highlights
- The Ioniq 7 has been spotted testing in Germany.
- Expected to globally debut by 2024.
- Shares its e-GMP platform with other Hyundai and Kia electric vehicles.
The upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7 has been spied testing in Germany ahead of its global unveil. This SUV is the real-world rendition of Hyundai's SEVEN Concept, first showcased a couple of years ago, and is expected to debut in 2024.
Also Read: Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
Despite the test mule being heavily camouflaged, some visual elements were visible. These include an upright bonnet, slim LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and vertically stacked LED headlamps mounted on the front bumper. Other notable exterior attributes include roof rails, a blacked-out roof, flared wheel arches, body-coloured Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) integrated with turn indicators, and an elongated roofline that blends into the rear profile. The rear section also looked like it featured vertical LED taillights. The Ioniq 7 could also incorporate flush door handles, aligned with the contemporary theme seen across the brand’s electric vehicles.
Beneath its skin, the Ioniq 7 shares its e-GMP electric platform with its siblings, the Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and the Kia EV9. In terms of its powertrain, it is likely to mirror the EV9. The base model might feature a 76.1 kWh battery pack paired with a rear-mounted motor generating around 350 Nm of torque. Hyundai may also introduce a long-range variant equipped with a larger 99.8 kWh battery unit.
Also Read: Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
The Ioniq 7 is expected to globally debut by 2024. While there has been no official confirmation from the brand, it is possible that it might bring the electric SUV to Indian shores, as it already sells the Ioniq 5 here, which has seen some success.
