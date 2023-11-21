Hyundai Motor Group Opens Innovation Centre in Singapore
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
21-Nov-23 05:49 PM IST
- Has a potential production capacity of 30,000 EVs annually.
Hyundai Motor Group has inaugurated its first mobility Innovation Centre in Singapore, functioning not only as an R&D facility but also as a production plant for Hyundai's electric vehicles. HMGIC and Hyundai’s new Ulsan EV factory will be positioned as the two mainstream innovation facilities for the company's electrification era. The human-centric manufacturing approach at HMGICS enhances collaboration between people, robotics, and AI, utilising meta-factory technology for rapid responses to changing production demands.
With a production capacity of 30,000 EVs annually and being operational since early 2023, HMGICS currently produces the IONIQ 5 and fully autonomous IONIQ 5 robotaxis. The addition of the IONIQ 6 is planned for next year, turning the facility into a testbed for future mobility solutions, including purpose-built vehicles (PBVs). The cell-based production system, employing 200 robots for about 50 per cent of tasks, emphasises flexibility and automation, liberating humans from repetitive tasks.
Supported by digital twin technology, the new factory is complemented by a three-dimensional virtual counterpart, allowing the creation of an accurate virtual model mirroring the physical facility. This empowers Hyundai workers in Korea to remotely oversee and control the factory operations in Singapore within the digital virtual space, directing robots to execute tasks on the production line.
Moreover, the facility's 618-metre oval track on the roof, though not a racing track, serves as an in-house systems check for newly assembled cars, while customers visiting the facility can also benefit from test drives. HMGICS also offers a customer-centric platform for ordering cars via smartphones.
Additionally, Hyundai inked MOUs during HMGICS's opening, including collaboration with PTC Logistics to establish a renewable hydrogen energy ecosystem in Singapore. This aligns with Singapore's National Hydrogen Strategy, aiming for 50 per cent hydrogen usage in the power supply by 2050.
