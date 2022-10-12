Hyundai Motor Group Announces Future Roadmap For Software Defined Vehicles

Hyundai Motor Group announced a new global strategy to transform all vehicles into Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by 2025. The initiative, presented during the Group's ‘Unlock the Software Age’ global online forum, will deliver mobility, giving customers the freedom to remotely upgrade the performance and functionality of their vehicles anywhere at any time. The Group also shared plans to transform the customer experience throughout the vehicle's entire lifetime and deliver a new era of mobility via constantly evolving software technology.

Chung Kook Park, President and Head of R&D Division, Hyundai Motor Group said, “By transforming all vehicles to Software Defined Vehicles by 2025, Hyundai Motor Group will completely redefine the concept of the automobile and take the lead in ushering in a never-before-experienced era of mobility. Creating visionary vehicles empowered with the ability to evolve through software will enable customers to keep their vehicles up to date with the latest features and technology long after they have left the factory.”

Hyundai expects 20 million vehicles to be registered to its connected car service worldwide by 2025. Connected vehicles equipped with telecommunication features will create value and possibilities and provide customers with personalised services, such as software subscriptions. Hyundai will ensure that all models, including those already purchased, remain up to date. This will enable vehicle functions, including safety, convenience, connectivity, security, and driving performance, to be upgraded via Over-The-Air (OTA) software updates. Based on the company’s next-generation EV platform, integrated controller, and an internally developed Connected Car Operating System (ccOS), all Hyundai vehicles will be equipped to receive OTA software updates by 2025.

Furthermore, connected car data will network with future Hyundai mobility solutions, including Purpose Built Vehicles (PBVs), Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), robotaxis and robots. By establishing a new data platform, services will be provided through connecting and processing the various data generated throughout the car life cycle, as well as promoting the creation of an ecosystem in partnership with industries such as logistics and accommodation.

Hyundai will also invest heavily in software technology to integrate hardware and software technologies and enhance and internalize mobility technology capabilities. By 2030, Hyundai plans to invest 18 trillion won ($12.63 billion) in resources, including the establishment of a new Global Software Centre to bolster its software capabilities and accelerate Software Defined Vehicle development.