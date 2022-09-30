Hyundai, Teamviewer Join Hands To Develop Smart Factory With AR And AI Tech

TeamViewer, a global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalisation solutions, announced a partnership with Hyundai Motor Company to digitalise business operations and manufacturing processes for its Innovation Center in Singapore. TeamViewer and Hyundai will cooperate to maximise digitalisation benefits at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore (HMGICS) smart factory using TeamViewer’s augmented reality (AR) platform, which includes mixed reality (MR) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. The platform will support assembly, maintenance, quality management, logistics, client experience projects and workforce training.

“We are pleased to have TeamViewer as a key technology partner for digital transformation in building a smart factory,” said Hong Bum Jung, Chief Executive Officer of HMGICS. “Developing an intelligent manufacturing platform is an important part of Hyundai's strategy to lead the future mobility industry. We are continuously innovating the overall mobility value chain, which includes presenting a vision for a future mobility smart factory. We expect the partnership will further accelerate our transition to the smart factory and enhance its efficiency.

Overall, the partnership will drive increased productivity, accuracy, speed and safety of frontline production workers. To leverage these benefits for the industry, the two parties will also pursue global joint marketing of smart factories and enterprise AR technology.

The two companies will conduct joint research and development (R&D) activities in AR-powered smart factory operations, immersive digital experience for frontline workers and AI support for a future automotive factory.