Hyundai Venue N Line Review: Bold Enough?

The Hyundai i20 N Line was an extremely critical product for the South Korean carmaker as it helped the company guesstimate whether the Indian market is ready for its N range of vehicles that have wreaked havoc in the global markets. While the i20 N Line created an appropriate amount of buzz, Hyundai Motor India has now expanded this range and launched its newest contender, this time in the subcompact SUV space. Meet the Hyundai Venue N Line, based on the recently updated Hyundai Venue. Like the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line also receives tons of cosmetic tweaks both externally and internally, and while there’s no change under the hood, the engineers have modified key elements in the car to make it one of the sportiest SUVs available in this space.

Hyundai Venue N Line is the second N Line product in the country after the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Ride & Handling

Performance is key here, so that’s where we start. The Venue N Line is offered with the top-spec 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, paired to same 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, identical to the standard version though we feel that Hyundai should’ve added a manual gearbox to the car. Anyway, there are significant alterations between the standard version and Venue N Line. First is the tweaked suspension that Hyundai says, is now firmer than before by about 34 per cent, and there’s a noticeable difference in how the car reacts.

Hyundai says the suspension is tweaked by about 34 per cent as compared to the standard version.

Cornering ability is much more distinct now, and the tauter set-up also holds itself in a straight line well enough. It is even more planted than the standard version. Hyundai says that the steering is also slightly recalibrated so there’s more feedback from it at higher speeds. But the difference isn’t a whole lot if you compare it with the standard Venue, although it has slightly more precision in the way you take corners now.

The car feels planted on most occasions with very minor bumps transferred to the cabin.

Disc brakes on all four wheels and paddle-shifters are part of the Venue N Line, but it’s the throatier, and richer exhaust note that further adds to the sporty credentials of the Venue N Line. Trust us, it sounds splendid! Even the paddle shifters make the drive engaging while the four-disc brakes offer a more potent bite. The slightly spongy feel of the brakes that the standard version used to have, has reduced substantially.

Around corners too, the Venue N Line oozes confidence which was somewhat missing from the standard version.

Engine & Transmission

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill produces 118 bhp @6,000 rpm, and 172 Nm of peak torque available right from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm. Is it sporty? Yes! Does it engage you? Hell, yes! The tried and tested 7-speed DCT unit works like clockwork. The shifts are relatively quick and seamless, and makes driving the car rather relaxed, in traffic as well as on long stretches.

The Venue N Line employs the smaller yet powerful turbo petorl unit mated a sole 7-speed DCT unit.

Hyundai Venue N Line N8

Engine Power Torque Transmission 1.0 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol 118 bhp @6,000 rpm 172 Nm @ 1 500 - 4 000 rpm 7-Speed DCT

Exterior

Cosmetic changes are really the talking point for the Hyundai Venue N Line. It gets N Line badging on the front grille, revised front, and rear bumpers with red accents on the lower section, red inserts on the roof rails, and a new 16-inch alloy wheel design with red front calipers.

1. We love this Thunder Blue with Phantom Black Roof paint scheme on the i20 N Line, but somehow just doesn't click for us with the Venue N Line. 2. There's N Line badge on the grille, fenders and even at the rear. 3. The skid plates protrude more than the standard version with red highlights across to denote its N Line creds. 4. The red callipers look sporty.

The Venue N Line is also available in a total of five colour options – three dual-tones and two monotones. There’s certainly a lot more character to the car now with the enhancements and will be a certain hit with the younger crowd. Essentially the sportiness is retained in the design and plays its part quite well.

1. The H-shaped tail lamps have started to grow on me. 2. Large Venue lettering at the rear is retained here. 3. As claimed by Hyundai, the exhausts here has a nice punchy note to it that is even more evident with windows rolled down. 4. The design of the alloy also makes the car standout.

Tech & Interior

The interior of the Venue N Line also receives tweaks to the way it looks now. An all-black interior theme with red accents and N Line logos dotted around the cabin, a new three-spoke steering wheel design like the one found on the Hyundai i20 N-Line are the key changes here.

1. The cabin looks very sporty with the red elements. 2. The red accents continue on the interiors with AC vents. 3. Even the regulators get red accents. 4. Drive mode is offered with the turbo petrol unit is also surrounded by red highlights.

Based on the top-spec SX(O), the N8 trim gets equipment like a dashcam with a dual camera, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, BlueLink connected car tech, ambient lighting, powered driver’s seat, integrated air purifier, voice commands, and a digital instrument cluster.

1. The dashcam with dual cameras is a thoughtful addition. 2. Charging can either be handled with a wire or without one. 3. Rear AC vents also get the red accents. 4. Seats get a nice red stitching with N logo embossed over.

Safety

In terms of safety, the list is pretty much the same as the top-spec versions it is based on. The N8 trim receives 6 airbags, ESP, hill start assists, and brake assist as standard fitment while the only difference in the N6 trim is the dual airbags. A reverse parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, and vehicle stability management are all part of the package on both trims.

The instrument panel can be customised into three different colours via the drive modes.

Pricing & Variants

Based on the facelifted Venue, this is the second N Line model from Hyundai in India after the i20 N Line and comes in two trims – N6 and N8 available at Rs. 12.16 lakh and Rs. 13.15 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Spec-to-spec, the Venue N Line N6 costs Rs. 1.19 lakh more than the Venue S(O), while the Venue N Line N8 is Rs. 58,000 more expensive than the top-end SX(O). Its closest rivals are the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Tata Nexon.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is offered in two trims- N6 and N8.

Interestingly, the Venue N-Line is Rs. 71,000 cheaper than the top-spec Brezza, priced at Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom), but dearer by Rs. 71,000 from the Nexon XZA+ that retails at Rs. Rs. 12.44 lakh (ex-showroom). And we are not even considering the special editions that the company offers on the SUV. The recently launched Kia Sonet X-Line, with its price tag of Rs. 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom is slightly more expensive than the Venue N Line, but only if you opt for the mono-tone versions, since the dual-tone ends up in the same range.

Models Hyundai Venue N Line Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZX+ AT Tata Nexon XZA+ AMT Kia Sonet X-Line DCT Prices (Petrol) Rs. 12.16 Lakh- Rs. 13.15 Lakh Rs. 13.80 Lakh Rs. 12.44 lakh Rs. 13.39 Lakh

Verdict

Hyundai India has made an honest effort in converting a regular SUV into an exciting sporty proposition. Sure, a manual gearbox in this setup would have added loads of character to its driving dynamics, but the automatic version doesn’t fail to impress us.

With the tweaks made to the suspension and the steering feedback, the Venue N Line is possibly the sportiest car in the subcompact SUV space.

The minor cosmetic and mechanical tweaks have upped this SUV's desirability and sportiness by several notches and what you get is a wholesome package that will satisfy both the driving enthusiasts and family SUV shoppers alike.