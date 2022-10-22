  • Home
India Raises Windfall Tax On Crude Oil Output

India has raised a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 11,000 Indian rupees per tonne from 8,000 rupees per tonne.
authorBy Reuters
22-Oct-22 06:36 PM IST
India has raised a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 11,000 Indian rupees ($133.59) per tonne from 8,000 rupees per tonne from Sunday, a government order said on Saturday.

India has also imposed an export tax of 3.50 rupees per litre on jet fuel, the order said.

A windfall profit tax on the export of diesel has been lifted to 12 rupees a litre from 6.5 rupees, it also said.

