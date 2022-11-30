Indian Ace Racer Jehan Daruvala Joins Mahindra Racing Formula E Team As A Reserve Driver

The only Indian racing driver to ever win a Formula 2 race, Jehan Daruvala has joined Mahindra Racing Formula E team as a test & reserve driver for the Season 9 of the electric single-seater racing series. Daruvala has enjoyed a successful racing career so far in the feeder series' of Formula 1, finishing P3 in FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2019, P3 in the F3 Asian Championship in 2021, and racking up 4 race wins in his 3-year long campaign in Formula 2. Daruvala was one of the front-runners in the 2022 Formula 2 championship having spent most of the time in the season in P3, before having some poor results due to technical difficulties toward the end of the season; seeing him drop down to P7. The 24-year-old Red Bull Racing junior was on the cards for an AlphaTauri F1 seat initially, but with the team choosing Alex Albon to replace departing Pierre Gasly, it made logical sense for Daruvala to take a step in a different direction, as he prepares to try and be only the third Indian driver to race in Formula 1.

Jehan Daruvala is the only Indian race winner in Formula 2, and has racked up four wins and multiple podiums until now.

“To be a part of an Indian motorsport team is a dream come true. Formula E is very competitive, and I am really excited about this new chapter of my career," Jehan Daruvala said, announcing the news. "Season 9 promises to be very exciting with the all-new Gen 3 car and I am looking forward to learning and contributing, especially to car development and supporting the team,” he added.

Jehan Daruvala also completed 3 tests in McLaren's 2021 F1 car, the MCL35M.

Speaking about the signing, Asha Kharga, Chairperson of Mahindra Racing stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jehan to our team. As a founding member, Mahindra Racing has diligently worked towards promoting Formula E globally and we are pleased to bring a young, accomplished Indian race driver to this fantastic sport.”

Formula E will enter its Gen 3 era in the upcoming Season 9 of the electric series.

Jehan Daruvala will work to develop the Mahindra Racing Formula E team's Gen 3 challenger from its base in Banbury, UK, and will assist team drivers Lucas Di Grassi and Oliver Rowland from the base. He will also be a part of testing and simulator driving, and will also accompany the team on multiple races, including the inaugural Formula E race in India next year - the Hyderabad ePrix. Jehan Daruvala is also the junior driver of Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, and completed three test sessions in a McLaren F1 car in 2022. It is still unclear though if Daruvala will have a full-time racing seat in any series for 2023.