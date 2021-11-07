Indian Oil Launches Cleaner, Fuel Efficient XtraGreen Diesel

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has launched new XtraGreen Diesel fuel that promises to be cleaner and more fuel efficient. The oil marketing company has introduced XtraGreen at its 126 fuel stations across 63 cities in the country. The company will expand its availability in the months to come. Indian Oil says its new XtraGreen diesel uses a modified DMFA (Diesel Multi-Functional Additive) to lower emissions and improve the vehicle's fuel efficiency.

Introducing XTRAGREEN, the new-age high-performance fuel that increases fuel economy by 5-6%*. With reduced carbon emissions & offering better combustion, it is just what it takes to enhance your driving experience while ensuring environment safety. #IndianOilRhino pic.twitter.com/LF4tPQJSlr — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) November 7, 2021

Speaking about the launch, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, Indian Oil said, "XtraGreen is in sync with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's commitment to steer India towards a greener tomorrow, constant reduction of carbon emission and gradual achievement of the net-zero goal by 2070. This also underlines IndianOil's unwavering commitment to provide niche and specialized solutions to the environmentally sensitive market segments while continuously enhancing the user experience."

Indian Oil says XtraGreen diesel helps improve fuel economy by 5-6 per cent, while CO2 emissions can lower by 130 gm/litre of diesel. The fuel also lowers carbon monoxide emissions by 5.29 per cent and NOx emissions by 4.99 per cent. Furthermore, the XtraGreen diesel has increased Cetane number by five points, improved lubricity, reduced engine noise and better corrosion protection (NACE rating A).

In addition to XtraGreen, Indian Oil also launched the One4U fuel gift card that can be used a gifting solution.