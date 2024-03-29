Zetwerk Bags Contract from Indian Oil Corporation to Set Up 1,400 EV Chargers Nationwide

Zetwerk, a contract manufacturing services provider, has announced securing a pivotal order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to deploy over 1,400 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across India. These chargers, with a capacity of 50-60 kW and 100-120 kW, will play a crucial role in bolstering the country's electric mobility infrastructure.

Also Read: JBM Ecolife Mobility Bags Rs 7,500 Crore Order For Electric Buses

Zetwerk revealed that the EV chargers to be installed under this agreement will be the DC dual gun CCS2 DC chargers, which will allow for the simultaneous charging of two vehicles through a dynamic load-sharing mode. As part of its ambitious plans, this Bengaluru-based startup has earmarked a substantial sum of Rs 1,000 Crore for investments in electronics manufacturing.

This announcement comes shortly after Indian Oil Corporation's procurement of 1,400 DC fast EV chargers from Servotech in March. The order, valued at Rs 111 Crore, encompasses two charger variants with capacities of 60 kW and 120 kW, reflecting IOC's concerted efforts to ramp up its EV charging infrastructure nationwide.

Also Read: JBM Supplies 300 Ecolife Electric Buses To New Delhi

"As part of its long-term ESG goals, IndianOil is on a powerful mission for empowering consumers with options for embracing clean energy solutions, reducing carbon footprint as well as the cost of transportation," Zetwerk said.

"These charging stations will be deployed as per requirement across IOC outlets, providing a seamless charging experience," Abhay Adya, Business Head - renewables at Zetwerk, said in a statement.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL