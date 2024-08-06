Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 CoupeMahindra Thar RoxxCitroen C3 AircrossNissan X-TrailCitroen Basalt
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD SeagullToyota BeltaRenault Kardian
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield New Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 BobberNorton Commando 961 SportNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerBSA Gold Star 650
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?

Latest patent design applications show that Yamaha is working on an electric bike, but with performance in mind, and air-cooled batteries.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha's electric sportbike plans revealed in patent images
  • Air-cooled battery design revealed
  • Patent design focusses on maximising space, minimising weight

A new patent application filed by Yamaha hints at the brand’s development of an electric motorcycle which will be more focussed on performance than any of the company’s existing EV models. The patent drawings show the silhouette of a sportbike with a steel trellis frame and what looks like an aluminium swingarm pivot. The trellis frame wraps around a finned case which will likely house batteries and electronics instead of an internal combustion engine. The electric motor is positioned behind the finned case, and that means the rear shock is positioned quite high up.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Develops High-Performance Electric Motor


 

Yamaha Electric Bike Patent m2

Yamaha's patent drawings indicate the design's focus on maximising space for batteries and minimising weight of the motorcycle.

 

Also Read: Yamaha Electric Motocross Bike Revealed In Patent Images

 

What is important is the finned case, with Yamaha seems to be going for an air-cooled batteries, instead of the conventional approach to use liquid-cooled batteries in high-performance electric bikes. EV batteries are sensitive to temperature and perform optimally within a narrow range, so liquid-cooling is a tried and tested method. But Yamaha seems to be focussing on weight saving, at the same time banking on future generation of batteries to be able to cope with wider range of temperatures easily.

 

Also Read: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project


The question is when will this electric sportbike see the light of day. Yamaha has so far adopted a wait and watch policy, waiting for the right market conditions for EVs before going into full production with high-performance EVs. But with over a decade of developing electric powertrains, most of which are largely unheard of, it probably won’t be long before Yamaha makes the move, and at least showcases its capabilities in EV development.


(Image Source)

# Yamaha electric sportbike# Yamaha electric sportbike design# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • The standalone app, which is separate from the carmaker’s My MG app, provides a list of EV chargers from leading charge point operators across India, along with their real-time availability.
    JSW MG Motor India Rolls Out ‘EHub’ EV Charger Aggregator App
  • The all-new Tata Curvv EV will go on sale in India tomorrow, while the ICE version of the car will only be showcased.
    Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
  • The BMW X3 gets a long-wheelbase derivative for the first time; will only be manufactured and sold in China for the time being.
    New BMW X3 LWB Debuts With Added Rear Seat Space
  • Latest documents filed with the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) point to Ducati working on what could be a more affordable v-twin sportbike.
    Is Ducati Working On A More Affordable Panigale?
  • The JV will involve the use of BSA Marks in India for the motorcycles and the related parts and accessories that are manufactured and sold by Classic Legends
    Classic Legends Sign 50:50 JV With Tube Investments For BSA
  • Latest patent design applications show that Yamaha is working on an electric bike, but with performance in mind, and air-cooled batteries.
    Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?
  • The latest promo released by Mahindra in the build-up to the launch of the five-door Thar reveals a slew of features that have been included on the off-roader.
    Mahindra Thar Roxx To Get Ventilated Seats, ADAS, Harman Kardon Audio, Confirms New Promo
  • Passenger vehicle sales in India saw a year-over-year increase of over 10 per cent, while two-wheeler sales grew in double digits
    Passenger Vehicle Sales Rebound In July After Tepid May And June: FADA
  • The Maruti Suzuki Jimny has a lot of discounts going around right now. Does it make buying Jimny an enticing proposition? Or should you invest in more practical options instead?
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Royal Enfield’s upcoming Scrambler 650, likely to be called the Interceptor Bear 650, has been spotted on test in India.
    Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 Spotted In India: What’s Different?
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Is Yamaha Working On A High-Performance Electric Bike?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved