Yamaha High-Performance Electric Motor For 'Hyper EVs'

Yamaha has announced that it has developed a new high-performance electric motor which is intended for use in "hyper EVs". According to a press announcement by Yamaha the new electric motor reaches the industry's highest class in output density, and is aimed at use in hyper-EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment. Yamaha will begin accepting orders for prototype development from April this year. The new electric motor is said to reach 350 kW (469 bhp) in maximum output.

Also Read: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki & Kawasaki Join Hands For Electric Project

The main feature of the new electric motor is its compact dimensions

According to the statement, since 2020, Yamaha has been accepting commissions for developing prototype electric motors (35-200 kW) for automobiles and other mobility applications. However, the company has also newly developed a unit boasting a maximum output in the 350 kW class (operating voltage of 800V) intended for installation and use in hyper-EVs and other high output applications. The model is in mid-development and final figures are subject to change, Yamaha mentions.

Also Read: Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki & Yamaha Reach Agreement On Stadardising Swappable Battery Technology

The newly developed oil-cooled electric motor is compact in size (its main feature), and it treats the mechanical and electrical components as a single entity, integrating the gear and inverter into one unit. Yamaha says the motor has also been developed in anticipation of installation and use of multiple units on a single vehicle. Yamaha will leverage its production technology and know-how in the casting, machining and assembly fields that give the company the flexibility to adapt to the needs of motorcycles and its numerous other products, its prototyping equipment and facilities and more in order to develop prototype motors tailoring to the specific requirements of clients in a short period.

Yamaha Motor plans to exhibit the 350 kW class unit and its other electric motor prototypes at the Automotive Engineering Exposition 2021 Yokohama scheduled for May 26 to May 28, 2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.