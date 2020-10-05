New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

They also want to provide access to vehicle maintenance for the vehicles like the replacement of tyres with just a push of a button.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos

Highlights

  • Lear's Xevo's technology will be supercharged with the REEF partnership
  • Xevo counts Jeep, Chrysler and GM as its partners
  • Its technology is integrated by third party infotainment system brands
Tech News

Lear has launched a new parking payments platform called Xevo in partnership with REEF which will allow users to find, reserve and pay for parking spaces from within the car's infotainment system. It is a contactless payment platform. 

"Xevo strives to help automotive OEMs deliver the most advanced connected-car experience possible, so we are thrilled to be working with REEF. It gives our OEM customers, and consumers, access to more robust parking and vehicle-related services that offer a little extra peace of mind," said John Absmeier, Lear's Chief Technology Officer.

9dtfibkc

Xevo's technology is integrated in GM's vehicles like the Corvette 

Xevo which is a cloud-based technology will now use REEF's platform which is the largest operator of parking lots and neighbourhood hubs in North America. REEF has more than 4,500 off-street parking spaces in the US and Canada. REEF is also transforming under-utilised parking spaces into neighbourhood hubs "that connect people to locally-curated goods, services and experiences". 

The Xevo market place enables ordering with popular brands that also include gas stations and restaurants via the car infotainment system -- which these days come with a touchscreen-based user interface, hence enabling contactless payments. 

"By partnering with Xevo, we are able to take another step in realizing our vision by not only offering a safe and seamless way to find and pay for parking but also through the unlimited potential of the in-vehicle services they can offer," added George Fallica, REEF Chief Revenue Officer.

4ukjtfjo

Xevo also counts Jeep as a partner and also integrates its technology with infotainment system makers 

Going forward in the future, the two companies want to Xevo enabled vehicles to have access addition in-car services like refuelling, electric vehicle charging apart from food and packaging ito vehicles. They also want to provide access to vehicle maintenance for the vehicles like the replacement of tyres with just a push of a button.

0 Comments

Lear acquired Xevo in 2019 to further its connnected car endevours. Xevo counts GM, Jeep, Chrysler, Pioneer, Panasonic and Clarion as its partners. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced

Hyundai Creta Gets A Price Hike Of Up To 62,000; New Petrol Base Variant Introduced
Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report

Kimi Raikkonen And Mick Schumacher To Be Alfa Romeo's 2021 pairing: Report
Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video

Honda Forza 750 Revealed In Second Teaser Video
Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform
Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021

Honda CB650R Gets Updates For 2021
Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring

Tesla Hacker Reveals The Driver Facing Cameras Are For Driver Monitoring
Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide

Lamborghini Sells 738 Units In September Worldwide
MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV

MG Motor Introduces New My MG Shield Program For The Upcoming Gloster SUV
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020

Discounts & Offers Up To Rs. 47,500 On BS6 Datsun Cars In October 2020
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi

CNG Price Cut By Rs 1.53 Per Kg In Delhi
Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 Spotted With Production-Spec Parts
Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21

Mahindra Emerges As Largest Commercial Vehicle Maker In India In The First Half Of FY21
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito

Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs

High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

New Car Models

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Honda Jazz

Hatchback, 17.1 - 18.2 Kmpl
Honda Jazz
Price Starts
₹ 7.5 - 9.74 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,567 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS7 Sportback

Sedan, 11.6 Kmpl
Audi RS7 Sportback
Price Starts
₹ 1.94 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,02,712 9% / 5 yrs

Honda City

Sedan, 17.8 - 24.1 Kmpl
Honda City
Price Starts
₹ 10.89 - 14.64 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 22,606 9% / 5 yrs

Hyundai Tucson

SUV, 12.95 - 16.38 Kmpl
Hyundai Tucson
Price Starts
₹ 22.3 - 27.03 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 46,291 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 0 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Image of Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Karter Luca Corberi Shocks Racing World By Attacking Paolo Ippolito
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
High Security Registration Plates And Colour Stickers: How You Can Get One, What It Costs
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities