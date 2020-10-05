Lear Teams Up With REEF To Launch Xevo Contactless Parking Payments Platform

Lear has launched a new parking payments platform called Xevo in partnership with REEF which will allow users to find, reserve and pay for parking spaces from within the car's infotainment system. It is a contactless payment platform.

"Xevo strives to help automotive OEMs deliver the most advanced connected-car experience possible, so we are thrilled to be working with REEF. It gives our OEM customers, and consumers, access to more robust parking and vehicle-related services that offer a little extra peace of mind," said John Absmeier, Lear's Chief Technology Officer.

Xevo's technology is integrated in GM's vehicles like the Corvette

Xevo which is a cloud-based technology will now use REEF's platform which is the largest operator of parking lots and neighbourhood hubs in North America. REEF has more than 4,500 off-street parking spaces in the US and Canada. REEF is also transforming under-utilised parking spaces into neighbourhood hubs "that connect people to locally-curated goods, services and experiences".

The Xevo market place enables ordering with popular brands that also include gas stations and restaurants via the car infotainment system -- which these days come with a touchscreen-based user interface, hence enabling contactless payments.

"By partnering with Xevo, we are able to take another step in realizing our vision by not only offering a safe and seamless way to find and pay for parking but also through the unlimited potential of the in-vehicle services they can offer," added George Fallica, REEF Chief Revenue Officer.

Xevo also counts Jeep as a partner and also integrates its technology with infotainment system makers

Going forward in the future, the two companies want to Xevo enabled vehicles to have access addition in-car services like refuelling, electric vehicle charging apart from food and packaging ito vehicles. They also want to provide access to vehicle maintenance for the vehicles like the replacement of tyres with just a push of a button.

Lear acquired Xevo in 2019 to further its connnected car endevours. Xevo counts GM, Jeep, Chrysler, Pioneer, Panasonic and Clarion as its partners.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.