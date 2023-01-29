Maharashtra-Based Dhoot Transmission To Build New Factory In UK

Dhoot Transmission, a Maharashtra-based parts manufacturer for the automobile and consumer durables industry, will build a new factory in the UK in a move that will expand its global presence. Parkinson Harness Technology, the company’s international subsidiary which currently rents two sites in Boston, hopes to bring its workforce together at a proposed site in Kirton, UK. The firm, which has provided parts including high-voltage cables, wiring harnesses and battery leads to the UK and European specialist vehicle market for more than 20 years, will move to a bespoke factory to double its turnover in five years while the workforce could rise by as much as 50 per cent.

Parkinson Harness Technology has a total workforce of more than 7,000 people at present and has a presence in the global automotive and consumer durables industry. It operates 22 manufacturing facilities that include five locations in the UK, Slovakia, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. The remaining 17 locations are in India. Plans for a production facility, with offices, an access road, car parking, storage and associated infrastructure have been submitted to Boston Borough Council by parent company Dhoot Transmission UK.

The company is planning to grow its turnover by over 50 per cent in the five years following the construction of this new facility. This will see employment growth of 50 per cent with an increasing proportion of the team either having specialist high-voltage skills, working in administration, or having other specialist technical skills. The manufacturing work undertaken on the site is labour-intensive, preparing vehicle wiring harnesses and cables.

Dhoot Transmission, headquartered in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, was founded by Rahul Dhoot in 1999. Its products include wiring harnesses, sensors, switches, cords, cables, and connectors. The company serves manufacturers of two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, off-road vehicles, earthmovers, farming equipment, medical equipment, and domestic appliances.