Mahindra Jeeto Small Commercial Vehicle Crosses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced achieving a new sales milestone with the Jeeto small commercial vehicle (SCV). First launched in 2015, the company has sold over 2 lakh units of the Mahindra Jeeto across the country. The company says that the Jeeto range, which is primarily used for last-mile deliveries, is very popular in this segment and several e-commerce companies have added it to their fleet. In fact, Mahindra says that the Jeeto has bolstered Mahindra's position as the last-mile delivery segment since its launch.

Amit Sagar, Business Head, SCV Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Jeeto range has successfully upheld Mahindra's commitment and delivered on the brand's promise of higher mileage and higher profits, bringing prosperity to over 2 lakh customers. We identified the transportation industry's evolving challenges and worked to meet customers' needs for inter- and intra-city transportation. For more than two decades, Mahindra has been the market leader in the SCV segment. We will continue to bring new offerings to meet the changing needs of our customers, and we are also increasing production to keep up with the massive demand. I am very excited about the brand's future and would like to thank each customer who helped us reach this milestone."

The Mahindra Jeeto SCV is offered in diesel, petrol, and petro+CNG engine options and comes in two deck sizes – 6 feet and 7.4 feet.

The company claims that the Jeeto offers best-in-class mileage, low maintenance, class-leading comfort and styling, simple manoeuvrability, and the best value for money which results in higher profits. As of September 2022, the Jeeto holds a high market share of 17 per cent in the SCV segment.

Recently, Mahindra also added the Jeeto Plus CNG CharSau to its line-up, which was rolled out from Mahindra's state-of-the-art Zaheerabad plant. The vehicle is claimed to offer a range of up to 400 kilometres, with a mileage of 35.1 km/kg. The SCV also offers load carrying capacity of 650 kg.