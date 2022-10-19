Manta5 Hydrofoiler SL3 Is An E-Bike For The Water

Manta5, a New Zealand-based company has revealed a new electrically assisted hydrofoil bike for recreational use. The new SL3 is designed for personal use featuring a clean design and tool-free detachable parts for easy storage and transport.

The design shares some commonalities with a regular electrically assisted bicycle such as the seat, pedals and handlebars with a tiller and foils replacing the wheels and the electric motor and pedals driving a propeller. The main composite monocoque structure houses the battery pack in a watertight casing with the foils and electric motor and pedal housings all detachable units for easy packing and transport.

A digital display sits on the handlebar providing all relevant information such as battery charge and levels of pedal assistance with a trigger on the right handle operating the electric motor.

The SL3 can be disassembled without any tools for easy transport and storage.

The company says that new riders only need about 40 mins to adjust to the machine. The electric motor is a 2,500 W unit that can be paired with either a 600 Wh battery or a larger 1,000 Wh battery pack with a ride time of up to 4.5 hours per charge. The SL3 has a top speed of 20 kmph with a cruising speed of 11 kmph. The battery pack takes up to 5 hours to charge though the company is saying that a fast-charging system is in the works. The bike also comes with a cut-off function that kills the power should it detect the model is tipping over.

The SL3 will be available in three variants though the company is yet to reveal pricing. This isn't the company's first such model with the brand also offering a Hydrofoiler XE-1 model for some time now.