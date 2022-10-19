  • Home
  • News
  • Manta5 Hydrofoiler SL3 Is An E-Bike For The Water

Manta5 Hydrofoiler SL3 Is An E-Bike For The Water

New Zealand-based company says using the SL3 is easy to ride with new riders able to proficiently ride it in as little as 40 mins.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
19-Oct-22 02:24 PM IST
Manta5 Hydrofoiler SL3 Is An E-Bike For The Water banner

Manta5, a New Zealand-based company has revealed a new electrically assisted hydrofoil bike for recreational use. The new SL3 is designed for personal use featuring a clean design and tool-free detachable parts for easy storage and transport. 

The design shares some commonalities with a regular electrically assisted bicycle such as the seat, pedals and handlebars with a tiller and foils replacing the wheels and the electric motor and pedals driving a propeller. The main composite monocoque structure houses the battery pack in a watertight casing with the foils and electric motor and pedal housings all detachable units for easy packing and transport.

 A digital display sits on the handlebar providing all relevant information such as battery charge and levels of pedal assistance with a trigger on the right handle operating the electric motor.

The SL3 can be disassembled without any tools for easy transport and storage.

The company says that new riders only need about 40 mins to adjust to the machine. The electric motor is a 2,500 W unit that can be paired with either a 600 Wh battery or a larger 1,000 Wh battery pack with a ride time of up to 4.5 hours per charge. The SL3 has a top speed of 20 kmph with a cruising speed of 11 kmph. The battery pack takes up to 5 hours to charge though the company is saying that a fast-charging system is in the works. The bike also comes with a cut-off function that kills the power should it detect the model is tipping over.

The SL3 will be available in three variants though the company is yet to reveal pricing. This isn't the company's first such model with the brand also offering a Hydrofoiler XE-1 model for some time now.

Related Articles
Nexzu Mobility Announces New Range Of E-Cycles To Extend Product Line-Up
Nexzu Mobility Announces New Range Of E-Cycles To Extend Product Line-Up
1 year ago
EMotorad Aims To Strengthen The EV Ecosystem In India With Its Electric Bicycles
EMotorad Aims To Strengthen The EV Ecosystem In India With Its Electric Bicycles
2 years ago
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999
4 years ago
Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation Launches Electric Bicycles; Prices Start At Rs. 40,000
Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation Launches Electric Bicycles; Prices Start At Rs. 40,000
5 years ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you spend ₹5 lakh for retrofitting your car with EV batteries?