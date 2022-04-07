Maruti Suzuki To Recall 19,731 Eeco Vans

Maruti Suzuki is set to recall 19,731 units of the Eeco to inspect and correct rim size information on the wheels. In a regulatory filing with the BSE, the carmaker said it would be proactively recalling units of the Eeco manufactured between July 19 and October 5, 2021, to check for the issue and rectify if required.

In the filing the carmaker said, “In a routine inspection, Maruti Suzuki found that in some units of EECO, manufactured between 19th July 2021 and 5th October 2021, the wheel rim size was incorrectly marked.”

Eecos manufactured between July 19 and October 5, 2021 have been recalled.

The carmaker said that the incorrect rim size information on the wheels will have no effect on the daily usability, performance, or safety of the Eeco. The company says that owners of the vans manufactured within the afore mentioned time period will be privately contacted. Owners can additionally visit the ‘Imp Customer Info' page on Maruti Suzuki's website and fill in their vehicle chassis number mentioned on the vehicle registration or ID plate to check if their vehicle is affected by the recall.

Also see: Auto Sales March 2022: Maruti Suzuki Reports 2% Rise In YoY Sales, Saw 13% Growth For FY2022

Maruti recently through a BSE filing also revealed that it would be hiking prices across its model range from April 2022. The carmaker is also gearing to launch a number of new and updated models including the soon-to-launch Ertiga facelift, XL6 facelift and the new Vitara Brezza.