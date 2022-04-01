Auto Sales March 2022: Maruti Suzuki Reports 2% Rise In YoY Sales, Saw 13% Growth For FY2022

Maruti Suzuki India has released the monthly sales numbers for March 2022, during which, the company's total sales stood at 170,395 units. Compared to 167,014 vehicles sold during the same month in 2021, the Indo-Japanese carmaker saw year-on-year growth of just over 2 per cent. At the same time, compared to 164,056 units sold in February 2022, Maruti Suzuki saw a month-on-month growth of 3.8 per cent. The company's cumulative sales for the entire Financial Year 2021-22 stood at 16,52,653 units, a healthy 13.4 per cent growth over FY 2020-21, during which the company sold 14,57,861 vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India says that the shortage of electronic components continued to have some impact on vehicle production in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well. In March 2022, Maruti Suzuki India's total domestic sales stood at 133,861 units, a decline of 8 per cent compared to 146,203 vehicles sold during the same month in 2021. Last month Maruti Suzuki also saw its highest ever monthly exports, which stood at 26,496 units, a massive 128 per cent growth compared to 11,597 units exported in March 2021. Maruti Suzuki also exported a record 2,38,376 units in the fiscal year 2021-22.

Last month, sales from the company's mini and subcompact segment, which includes the Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, collectively accounted for 97,805 units. Compared to 106,854 units sold in March 2021, that's a decline of nearly 8.4 per cent. In March 2022, Maruti also sold 1,834 units of the Ciaz compact sedan, witnessing a growth of nearly 13 per cent, against 1,628 units sold in March 2021. Sales from the utility vehicle segment, which includes the Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Cross, stood at 25,001 units, a decline of 4.4 per cent compared to 26,174 units sold in March 2021.

In March 2022, Maruti Suzuki also sold 9,221 units of the Eeco van, a substantial decline of over 20 per cent compared to 11,547 vans sold during the same month in 2021. Last month, sales to other OEMs, which was to Toyota, stood at 6,241 units, nearly 6 per cent growth compared to the 5,899 units sold in March 2021. This was mainly because Toyota recently launched the new Glanza in India, which a rebadged Baleno. Sales from Maruti Suzuki's Super Carry light commercial vehicle reached 3,797 units, a growth of over 14 per cent compared to 3,315 units sold in February 2021.