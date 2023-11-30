Max Verstappen Breaks Record Of Most Records Broken In A Single F1 Season
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 30, 2023
Highlights
- Most wins in a season (19) and highest win percentage (86 per cent).
- First driver to lead over 1000 laps in a season.
- Most consecutive wins (10 in 2023, 16 overall from 2022).
In a year filled with anticipation and excitement, Max Verstappen's 2023 Formula 1 season unfolded as an absolute force of nature. His record-breaking 19 wins in a single season were a testament to his unparalleled skill and relentless ambition. Surpassing icons such as Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and most recently, Sebastian Vettel, Verstappen's 54 career victories have firmly positioned him as one of the sport's most illustrious drivers, trailing only Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103) in the annals of Formula 1 history.
His remarkable 86 per cent win rate in 2023, where he claimed victory in an astonishing 19 out of 22 races, surpassed Alberto Ascari's legendary benchmark set in 1952. A feat so remarkable that its likelihood of being challenged seemed nigh improbable, considering the era's fewer races compared to the modern calendar.
Verstappen's scintillating spree of 10 consecutive wins, from the Miami Grand Prix to the Italian Grand Prix, showcased a level of dominance seldom seen in the sport as he overtook Sebastian Vettel’s 9 win streak from 2013. His relentless drive to success continued, with an ongoing seven-race winning streak that commenced at the Japanese Grand Prix and extended through the end of the season, underscoring his unwavering excellence.
The Dutchman's commanding presence extended far beyond race victories. His monumental haul of 575 points in a single season shattered previous records. Furthermore, his staggering 290-point lead over his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, in the Drivers' Championship stands as the largest margin between first and second place in Formula 1 history, a testament to his unparalleled supremacy on the track.
During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen accomplished yet another milestone, leading over 1000 laps in a single season, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's previous record from 2011. His mastery extended to the sheer percentage of laps led, with an incredible 75.7 per cent of laps spent at the front, eclipsing Jim Clark's long-standing benchmark from 1963.
However, Verstappen's list of achievements doesn't conclude there. His record-breaking spree included a multitude of other feats that cemented his status as an all-time great. From clinching victories in three Grands Prix within a single country in a single year - a historic achievement in the United States - to surpassing his own records in points, podium finishes, and consecutive top-two finishes, Verstappen's dominance knew no bounds.
His early clinching of the championship after the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race (securing his third title with six races remaining) mirrors Michael Schumacher's 2002 feat when he sealed his fifth title after the French Grand Prix. Verstappen's dominance in sealing the championship with races to spare underlines his overwhelming command and serves as a testament to his exceptional talent.
