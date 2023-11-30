Login

Max Verstappen Breaks Record Of Most Records Broken In A Single F1 Season

His remarkable 86 per cent win rate in 2023, where he claimed victory in an astonishing 19 out of 22 races, surpassed Alberto Ascari's legendary benchmark set in 1952
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 30, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Most wins in a season (19) and highest win percentage (86 per cent).
  • First driver to lead over 1000 laps in a season.
  • Most consecutive wins (10 in 2023, 16 overall from 2022).

In a year filled with anticipation and excitement, Max Verstappen's 2023 Formula 1 season unfolded as an absolute force of nature. His record-breaking 19 wins in a single season were a testament to his unparalleled skill and relentless ambition. Surpassing icons such as Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and most recently, Sebastian Vettel, Verstappen's 54 career victories have firmly positioned him as one of the sport's most illustrious drivers, trailing only Michael Schumacher (91) and Lewis Hamilton (103) in the annals of Formula 1 history.

 

Also Read: Abu Dhabi GP: Verstappen Caps Off 2023 With 19th Season Win; Mercedes Pips Ferrari To 2nd In Constructors Championship

His remarkable 86 per cent win rate in 2023, where he claimed victory in an astonishing 19 out of 22 races, surpassed Alberto Ascari's legendary benchmark set in 1952. A feat so remarkable that its likelihood of being challenged seemed nigh improbable, considering the era's fewer races compared to the modern calendar.

 

Verstappen's scintillating spree of 10 consecutive wins, from the Miami Grand Prix to the Italian Grand Prix, showcased a level of dominance seldom seen in the sport as he overtook Sebastian Vettel’s 9 win streak from 2013. His relentless drive to success continued, with an ongoing seven-race winning streak that commenced at the Japanese Grand Prix and extended through the end of the season, underscoring his unwavering excellence.

 

The Dutchman's commanding presence extended far beyond race victories. His monumental haul of 575 points in a single season shattered previous records. Furthermore, his staggering 290-point lead over his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez, in the Drivers' Championship stands as the largest margin between first and second place in Formula 1 history, a testament to his unparalleled supremacy on the track.

 

Also Read: McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030

During the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Verstappen accomplished yet another milestone, leading over 1000 laps in a single season, surpassing Sebastian Vettel's previous record from 2011. His mastery extended to the sheer percentage of laps led, with an incredible 75.7 per cent of laps spent at the front, eclipsing Jim Clark's long-standing benchmark from 1963.

 

However, Verstappen's list of achievements doesn't conclude there. His record-breaking spree included a multitude of other feats that cemented his status as an all-time great. From clinching victories in three Grands Prix within a single country in a single year - a historic achievement in the United States - to surpassing his own records in points, podium finishes, and consecutive top-two finishes, Verstappen's dominance knew no bounds.

 

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton's 2013 Mercedes F1 Car Auctioned For $18.8 Million

 

His early clinching of the championship after the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race (securing his third title with six races remaining) mirrors Michael Schumacher's 2002 feat when he sealed his fifth title after the French Grand Prix. Verstappen's dominance in sealing the championship with races to spare underlines his overwhelming command and serves as a testament to his exceptional talent.

 

# Max Verstappen# Redbull F1# Redbull Racing
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
  • 22,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
JSW Group Acquires 35% Stake In MG Motor India; Enters Into JV With SAIC
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-6813 second ago

SAIC President Wang Xiaoqiu and JSW Group’s Parth Jindal signed the shareholder and share purchase agreements in London.

Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
Marc Marquez Was Exceptionally Quick On His New Ducati During 2024 Testing
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6619 second ago

It came to no one's surprise that the six-time MotoGP champion posted competitive lap times during post-season testing on his new Ducati.

Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
Mercedes To Shift EQS Production To Germany From The US, Will Build New-Gen EQC Instead
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4583 second ago

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is made in limited numbers at the Alabama plant in the US and production will move to Germany by 2026 to make way for the new-generation EQC.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spotted Testing; New Spy Shots Reveal Updated Design
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1569 second ago

The facelifted XUV300 gets a redesigned front fascia with new light clusters, enclosed grille and redesigned bumper

Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk
Jeep Recalls 45,000 Units of Wrangler 4xe SUVs Over Fire Risk
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

30 minutes ago

The recall affects 45,230 units of the Wrangler 4xe sold in global markets

Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks
Koenigsegg Jesko Attack Sets New Lap Record At Gotland Ring; One Of Europe’s Longest Tracks
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

The Jesko completed the 7.3-kilometre lap in 2 minutes and 56.97 seconds.

Former F1 Driver Nyck De Vries Joins Toyota’s WEC Le Mans Team
Former F1 Driver Nyck De Vries Joins Toyota’s WEC Le Mans Team
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing reshapes its 2024 WEC lineup, introducing Nyck de Vries to replace José María López in the #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid.

EV Charger Provider Exicom Announces Entry Into UK And European Markets
EV Charger Provider Exicom Announces Entry Into UK And European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The company will be offering electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels.

Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch
Lamborghini Huracan Recalled In Australia Over Seatbelt Reminder Glitch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Lamborghini has issued a recall for 77 units of the Huracan EVO, STO, and Tecnica.

BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
BYD India Partners With Shoffr To Deliver 50 e6 Electric MPV In Bengaluru
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This collaboration's initial phase involved delivering 20 BYD e6 vehicles, flagged off in Bengaluru.

Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying

Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
Verstappen Bashes Vegas GP As Sainz Receives Undeserved Grid Penalty For Track Inadequacies
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 days ago

Lack of effective communication angers attendees, drivers and team principals, raising concerns about safety and Formula 1's preparedness for the event

F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
F1 2023: Leclerc Lights Up The Vegas Strip To Take Pole Ahead Of Verstappen And Russell
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

11 days ago

First blood at the Las Vegas Grand Prix goes to an ominous looking Leclerc and Ferrari who’ll be hoping to change the narrative of the consequences of the Monegasque’s pole position on Sunday

Verstappen Grabs Pole Amid Stormy Weather At Brazilian GP
Verstappen Grabs Pole Amid Stormy Weather At Brazilian GP
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

26 days ago

What initially appeared as a close fight between Verstappen and McLaren’s Lando Norris was upended by rapidly worsening and unpredictable weather conditions

Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
Mexico City GP Race Report: Max Verstappen Wins 16th Race Of The Season; Sergio Perez Crashes Out On Lap 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix from the first lap onwards, securing his 16th win of the season, breaking his own world record set last year

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Max Verstappen Breaks Record Of Most Records Broken In A Single F1 Season
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved