Mazda Australia Unveils Updated 2023 MX-30 Crossover

The updated model comes with several enhancements, including new paint options, an improved interior design, and distinctive badging for the electric variants
02-Aug-23 04:23 PM IST
Highlights
  • The 2023 Mazda MX-30 crossover introduces two-tone exterior paint options like Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic.
  • Inside the MX-30, both mild-hybrid and electric versions receive a redesign of the gear shifter, with the shift button moved to the front of the unit for easier and quicker inputs.
  • The electric variants of the MX-30 now sport distinctive badging, with a prominent 'EV' badge on the front quarter panels and an 'e-Skyactiv' badge on the tailgate.

Mazda Australia has introduced the refreshed 2023 version of its MX-30 crossover, The updated model gets new paint options, an improved interior design, and distinctive badging for the electric variants.

 

Also Read: Mazda Revives Rotary Engine with Production of MX-30 PHEV


 One of the highlights of this update is the introduction of two-tone exterior paint colors. Buyers can now choose from Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic, both of which come with a sleek black roof. Additionally, the G20e Astina mild-hybrid and E35 Astina electric variants offer the Jet Black Mica with a contrasting Silver Mica roof option.


Also Read:  Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu Working On New Lightweight Sportscar: Report

 

Inside the MX-30, both mild-hybrid and electric versions feature a redesigned gear shifter. Mazda has shifted the shift button to the front of the unit, making it more user-friendly, especially during quick inputs.

The electric models of the MX-30 have received new badging, with a prominent 'EV' badge on the front quarter panels and an 'e-Skyactiv' badge on the tailgate, distinguishing them from the rest of the range.


 The Australian versions of the MX-30 Electric do not currently include the new vehicle-to-home (V2H) function. The pricing for the 2023 Mazda MX-30 range has been adjusted, with an increase of $400 ( Rs. 21,921) across all variants. The entry-level G20e Evolve mild-hybrid now starts at $36,610 (Rs. 20,06,521) before on-road costs, while the all-electric E35 Astina is priced at $66,410 (Rs. 36,39,990) before on-road costs.


 Mazda recently unveiled the MX-30 R-EV rotary plug-in hybrid for the European market. However, there is no official confirmation yet from Mazda Australia regarding the local availability and timeline for introducing this range-extended model.


 

Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL


 

