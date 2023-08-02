Mazda Australia Unveils Updated 2023 MX-30 Crossover

Mazda Australia has introduced the refreshed 2023 version of its MX-30 crossover, The updated model gets new paint options, an improved interior design, and distinctive badging for the electric variants.

Also Read: Mazda Revives Rotary Engine with Production of MX-30 PHEV



One of the highlights of this update is the introduction of two-tone exterior paint colors. Buyers can now choose from Soul Red Crystal Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic, both of which come with a sleek black roof. Additionally, the G20e Astina mild-hybrid and E35 Astina electric variants offer the Jet Black Mica with a contrasting Silver Mica roof option.



Also Read: Toyota, Suzuki and Daihatsu Working On New Lightweight Sportscar: Report

Inside the MX-30, both mild-hybrid and electric versions feature a redesigned gear shifter. Mazda has shifted the shift button to the front of the unit, making it more user-friendly, especially during quick inputs.

The electric models of the MX-30 have received new badging, with a prominent 'EV' badge on the front quarter panels and an 'e-Skyactiv' badge on the tailgate, distinguishing them from the rest of the range.



The Australian versions of the MX-30 Electric do not currently include the new vehicle-to-home (V2H) function. The pricing for the 2023 Mazda MX-30 range has been adjusted, with an increase of $400 ( Rs. 21,921) across all variants. The entry-level G20e Evolve mild-hybrid now starts at $36,610 (Rs. 20,06,521) before on-road costs, while the all-electric E35 Astina is priced at $66,410 (Rs. 36,39,990) before on-road costs.



Mazda recently unveiled the MX-30 R-EV rotary plug-in hybrid for the European market. However, there is no official confirmation yet from Mazda Australia regarding the local availability and timeline for introducing this range-extended model.





Written by: - RONIT AGARWAL



