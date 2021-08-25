Mazda Launches Its MX30 EV In USA For $33,470

Mazda has joined the electric car gang with its first EV, the MX30 EV which launches in the US for a price of $33,470. The compact SUV could however have a tough time since it lags the EV competition literally by miles with its sickly 160-kilometre range. The car which had already launched in Europe features a very small 35.5 kWh battery and a 106 kW motor that can deploy 140 bhp with 264 Nm of torque. Interestingly, in Europe it had better figures thanks to the WLTP standard which said the car would be able to do 210 kilometres on a single charge. The US-based EPA rating system pulls down those poor figures even further.

“The modern styling builds intrigue, the engaging driving dynamics add enjoyment, and Mazda's latest features bring everything together to help create an emotional bond with the electric crossover. The MX-30 can easily be the ideal companion for daily commuting with an EPA estimated range of 100 miles on a full charge. Designed to meet the needs of most urban residents, MX-30 is equipped with a 35.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that helps maintain its superb driving dynamics and allow for a lower environmental impact,” said Mazda in its official announcement. The car is expected to land in dealerships in California this fall.

The MX30 is reflective of a larger problem with Japanese brands which haven't embraced electric powertrains. Toyota famously has been boorish about EVs and has even spread misinformation about them while its investment in fuel cell powered Hydrogen cars hasn't really taken the world by storm. Similarly, Honda also lags behind European and American rivals.

Nissan can be identified as a Japanese car maker that's done relatively well in the EV space but that's also mostly due to the Leaf and the investments made by its French sister Renault in the space.