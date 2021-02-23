Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Launch Details Revealed

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to re-enter the compact luxury sedan segment with the A-Class Limousine and the automaker has confirmed the launch date for the same. The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be launched in India on March 25, 2021, and the offering will be available in three variants - A 200, A 200d, and the made-in-India A 35 AMG. Yes, the A-Class sedan will be the second AMG model to be locally-assembled in the country and that should make for aggressive pricing.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Kick Starts Bookings For The A-Class Limousine

The cabin layout mimics that of the older generation S-Class with the dual screens that will run the MBUX interface

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine steps in place of the CLA in the brand's line-up. The all-new offering was originally scheduled for launch in the second half of 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The compact luxury saloon borrows its design cues from the new-generation A-Class hatchback but gets the classic three-box design. The cabin is loaded on the feature front and gets the dual screens with the MBUX system. Also, expect to see the Mercedes Me Connect system along with features like climate control, voice command, Park Assist, Active Brake Assist, and more.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Makes India Debut

The India-spec Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine will be offered in three variants. The petrol A 200 will draw power from the 1.4-litre turbocharged mill with 161 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The diesel version will be using the 2.0-litre four-cylinder oil burner with 147 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is paired with a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel gets an 8-speed DCT. The range-topping Mercedes-AMG A 35 will draw power from the more powerful 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that packs 302 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The performance sedan can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and will have a top speed of 225 kmph.

The A-Class sedan will be available in three variants - A 200, A 200d, and the range-topping A 35 AMG

The new Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is likely to be priced from under ₹ 40 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will be the brand's most affordable luxury sedan on sale in the country. The new A-Class Limousine will compete against BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in the segment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.