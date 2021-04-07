Mercedes-Benz India Registers 34% Sales Growth In Q1 2021

Mercedes-Benz today announced that it sold 3193 new cars in the January-March 2021 period, hinting at a strong road to recovery. The company recorded a growth of 34 per cent over Q1 2020 buoyed by a strong January and February sales which remained at pre-COVID level.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB sedan remains the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2021

The sedan portfolio continues its strong show with 53 per cent penetration in total sales followed by the SUV penetration. The E-Class LWB sedan remains the highest selling model for Mercedes-Benz in Q1 2021 followed by the C-Class. The GLE emerged as the highest selling SUV for the brand in Q1 closely followed by the GLC and the GLS luxury SUV.

The A-Class Limousine too has found its footing in the country with a strong demand and with a waitlist of 4 to 8 weeks.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE emerged as the highest selling SUV for the brand in Q1, 2021

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, "Our Q1 2021 performance make us confident that this growth momentum can be continued in the coming months as well. With a solid order bank for most of our volume models extending into months, we are very confident of driving growth back in the coming months. We hence start Q2 with a positive outlook buoyed by the growing availability of our newly introduced models."

