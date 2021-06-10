Mercedes-Benz India Sees Constraints On Supply Side; Reports Long Waiting Periods

Mercedes-Benz India recently reinstated its commitment to launching 15 new models in 2021, despite the challenges imposed by the second wave on the COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker has already launched the facelifted E-Class, the new-gen A-Class Limousine and GLA, and the all-new Maybach GLS 600. However, its customers might not be all that happy as most of these cars are currently facing long waiting periods due to supply constraints caused by the pandemic and the resultant lockdown. In fact, the company right now is particularly seeing a shortfall of diesel E-Class and GLA in India.

Mercedes-Benz which is seeing a shortfall of diesel E-Class says the earliest availability for the car is the end of July 2021

Speaking to carandbike during a post-launch interaction for the Maybach GLS 600, Santosh Iyer, VP, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said, "Right now, our biggest challenge is the supply side. Frankly, there is a shortfall on diesel right now. We don't have E-Class diesel, we don't have GLAs. Also, just now the production has started with a full swing, so, I think for us the bigger pressure is on the supply side than on the demand side, because demand we still feel is quite strong both these products (A-Class and GLA), and as much as now the market opens up we should be able to get back."

Right now, both the newly launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the GLA compact SUV are booked till July and August respectively. On the other hand, the diesel model of the E-Class facelift is not available for June, and the earliest availability is the end of July. Furthermore, both the new-gen GLS and GLE, which were launched last year, command a waiting period of at least 3 months, as both are sold out until September 2021.

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine is also booked until July 2021

However, the company sees this as a good thing. "I think it's a very good situation to be in, that's what gives us the confidence that we'll end up the year on a strong double-digit growth," Iyer added. Right now, around 50 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India showrooms are open, and the company expects that close to June 20, with all the lockdown being lifted, it will be at 100 per cent operational capacity.