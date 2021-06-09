Mercedes-Benz India Has No Plans To Launch The EQS Or Any Other EV This Year

Despite the challenges caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercedes-Benz India has been among the select few carmakers that have stayed on course with regards to product launches. The Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker has confirmed that it will launch 15 new models in India this year, however, that will not include any electric vehicles. When asked about the launch timeline for the EQS, during the post-launch interaction for the Maybach GLS 600, Santosh Iyer, VP - Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India confirmed that the company has no plans to launch the EQS or any other EV at least for next one year.

Talking about the company's product plan with regards to the EQS and other electric vehicles, Iyer said, "The EV portfolio for Mercedes-Benz is strong. You already saw the EQA, the EQB, there are many products that are getting launched. So, we'll pick up the right products and definitely, surely introduce them in India. But, for now, the EQC remains our key driver when it comes to the volumes here. Again, we are struggling with the availability of EQC so no point in again launching more EVs and putting some confusion in the market at this stage. Also, EQS is available for sale only in the last part of the year, even worldwide. So, nothing in the next one year at least as far as the EQS or anything else goes."

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the company's flagship electric vehicle and it will globally go on sale towards the end of 2021

Iyer pointed out that a lot of these electric vehicles introduced globally are high on demand worldwide, and they will make it other markets gradually. Assuring that India is a priority market for the brand, he said that there is no point in launching a product and not being able to cater to the demand. Right now, it's even struggling with the demand for the EQC. So, before bringing a high-value product like the EQS electric sedan, the carmaker wants to get some volumes and certain clarity.

Having said that, Mercedes-Benz India has already listed its flagship electric vehicle - the EQS on its official website. When asked what that means for the Indian market, Iyer said, "For us electric is not an option. It is something that the automotive industry will transform, and we take pride that in India we were the first to start, and we'll now continue to bring in new products. As regards that EQS, I think that a statement in terms of our brand, in terms of our commitment to electric." He further added, "I think the EQS transforms, it makes a paradigm shift into the technology scape, into the luxury space apart from being a very good EV in terms of driving, in terms of battery charging, and some of the other dynamics. So, it was natural for us when there is a global unveil of such a product, which is now our flagship when it comes to the EV story to be there on our website."

Mercedes-Benz's other electric cars like EQA and EQB might also be considered for India in the near future.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the company flagship electric vehicle, and it was just in April 2021 that the sedan version of the EV made its debut. Mercedes also plans to introduce an SUV version of the EQS, which is likely to make its global debut in late 2022. The EQS sedan comes with a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, promising a 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a full charge. However, the carmaker has not provided detailed variant-wise range options. The car comes with a standard onboard charger of 11 kW with an optional 22 kW charger. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 11 hours for the same range.