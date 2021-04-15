New Mercedes-Benz EQS Breaks Cover

The Tesla Model S has been ruling the luxury electric vehicle segment for almost a decade, being the pioneer. That said, it won't be the sole runner anymore now as the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS has arrived with all guns blazing to give it serious competition. And going forward, we're expecting more cars to join the segment. For now, it's the new Mercedes-Benz EQS that looks much more contemporary and desirable.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS delivers a promising 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a single full charge.

But that's still not the biggest talking point here. In fact, it's the promising 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a full charge which makes it even more desirable and is more than any EV currently in production. Then, this new full-size EV sedan also introduces a new styling direction for the Mercedes-EQ family, maintaining a drag coefficient of 0.20. Moreover, it also showcases the new MBUX Hyperscreen which is essentially a massive glass dashboard incorporating three individual information displays - an instrument cluster, centre infotainment system, and auxiliary passenger-side touchscreen.

Both variants of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS are powered by a 108.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in two trims- both being powered by a 108.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The EQS 450+ is the base variant which features a single electric motor on the rear axle for a total of 324 bhp and 550 of peak torque. The EQS 580 4MATIC is all-wheel drive (AWD) range-topping trim and gets electric motor on both front and rear axles. Total output in combination here is 509 bhp and a whopping 828 Nm of peak torque, good for a 4.1 seconds sprint to 100 kmph from standstill. The big battery has been designed to extend driving range between stops, further complemented with its aerodynamic efficiency. With a drag coefficient of 0.20, the Mercedes EQS is the most aerodynamic series-production vehicle ever sold. Coming to the most important part in an EV, the EQS can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 11 hours for the same range. Mercedes-Benz will likely partner with a public charging provider before the EQS arrives in dealers, in a bid to develop its own supercharging network.

The MBUX Hyperscreen is massive a 56-inch-wide pane of curved glass that houses three individual OLED displays.

Now done with all these technical bits, let's take a moment and look at it because well! it deserves a detailed scanning! The new Mercedes-Benz EQS look downright gorgeous and like crafted from a single block of metal. Up front, a glossy black panel takes the place where we're traditionally used to see a grille. There are three tiny LED accents on each headlight to invoke the other Mercedes S-family appeal while a full-width LED strip on the edge of the hood connects the headlights. The taillights get a helix design that Mercedes says is inspired by the visible coils of an antique light bulb. And of course, the tapering roofline has more of a coupe appeal and seems inspired from the Mercedes-AMG 63 S Four-Door.

It also gets ventilated and massage seats for all four passengers.

Then there are plenty of highlights on the inside as well. For starters, the MBUX Hyperscreen is massive a 56-inch-wide pane of curved glass that houses three individual OLED displays. Right in front of the driver is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while a 17.7-inch center touchscreen is for the infotainment system. The passenger also gets their own 12.3-inch touchscreen, guarded from the driver's and distanced by a camera system that monitors distraction and deactivates the unit if it senses the driver glancing over too much. The co-driver can use this secondary touchscreen to activate massage, heating, and ventilation for both the driver and front passenger, as well as adjust climate control, ambient lighting, and audio settings. The passenger can also play their own music via Bluetooth earphones along with finding and suggesting navigation to the driver. It also sports a new feature called the "zero layer" into the MBUX infotainment system's software. In this mode, a full-screen map appears on the center display, augmented by a fixed audio control on the bottom center and settings on the top left corner. With the help of artificial intelligence, the EQS learns more about the driver's preferences and schedule, suggesting MBUX functions on small tiles overlaid on the map display. For example, if the driver regularly calls someone upon leaving the office, MBUX will suggest placing that call as soon as the EQS leaves the parking lot, pretty smart! But for old schools fellows, Mercedes will also offer a more conventional single 12.8-inch, portrait-oriented center touchscreen on the EQS 450, paired to a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

At the rear, it gets bench seats as standard.

On models equipped with the Hyperscreen, there is a tiny wood detailing on the console storage cover, with beautiful leather, soft-touch plastic, and microfiber suede materials elsewhere. The Hyperscreen and door handle nacelles "float" above the surfaces of the dash and door panels, with ambient accent lighting appearing around the rim. Rose-toned metal trim has been used on the vents, screen surround, and door panels, a trendy touch that looks decidedly premium. At the rear, a bench seat is the only configuration available and no fixed centre console here. The bench seat's armrest sports a MBUX tablet, operating as a remote control for the standard twin 12.3-inch screens mounted on the front seatbacks. There is also rapid heating and massage for the rear seats. It also gets an optional AR head-up display, where the navigation prompts are projected onto the windshield within the driver's field of view. It also offers a full suite of active driver-assistance technology as standard on the EQS, including distronic adaptive cruise control, steering assistance with automated lane changes, and automatic emergency braking for forward, rear, and cross-traffic collisions. If sensing a collision, the Pre-Safe Impulse Side technology lifts the EQS up by about 2.8-inches, ensuring more of the forces are distributed through the car's frame instead of to the passenger cabin.

The 12.3-inch centre touchscreen is for infotainment purposes.

Interestingly, it also has a power nap function that can be used while charging. The Power Nap feature reclines the front seats, closes the window and panoramic sunroof shades, and plays soothing sounds. After a predetermined amount of time, Power Nap automatically rouses the passengers gently by activating ambient lighting and returning the seats to an upright position. Then it is also equipped with a =n optional HEPA filter and air quality sensor for both external and cabin air. The filter also works against viruses and bacteria, as certified by the German research institute OFI.

Wood inlay appears only on the central console.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is definitely one of those models that is highly awaited in our market, especially after the launch of the EQC that has built our hopes. That said, it will come as a completely built unit only and expect it to cost at least close to a Maybach, if not more.

