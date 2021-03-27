Mercedes-Benz Begins Production Of High Performance Battery For EQS

The Hedelfingen plant is responsible for the production of battery systems for the EQS and upcoming EQE

Mercedes-Benz begins producing high-performance batteries for its all-electric luxury EQS at its Stuttgart-Hedelfingen plant, ahead of the sedan's world premiere on April 15, 2021. The EQS marks the start of a new generation of high performance electric vehicles and will offer-a range of more than 700 km, based on a high efficiency powertrain and advances in battery energy density. Having integrated battery production seamlessly alongside existing transmission production, the Hedelfingen plant has been transformed into an important part of the company's global battery production network.

A variety of components including up to 12 cell modules and the so-called EE-compartment for the intelligent integration of power electronics make up the EQS battery system.

The quick ramp-up of its global battery production capacities and targeted expansion of battery competencies through the entire value chain are the key pillars of Mercedes-Benz electric initiative - from basic research, cell production up to batteries' afterlife including 2nd-life applications and recycling.

This in-house know-how and vertical integration is key for playing a leading role in electric vehicles. In addition to scaling up the EQS battery production, the Mercedes-Benz Drive Systems Campus Untertürkheim will specifically expand its research and development activities in the field of e-mobility - through a campus for electric and electrified drive systems- as announced earlier this month.

Markus Schafer, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, said, “The roll-out of our electric initiative is accelerating as we pursue CO2-neutrality. Our next all-electric model - the luxury sedan EQS - built on a dedicated electric platform is already in the starting blocks. The start of production of its high-performance battery systems in our plant in Stuttgart-Hedelfingen is therefore an important milestone.”

The highly complex lithium-ion battery system is produced on an approximately 300 meter production line with more than 70 production stations

The Hedelfingen plant, as part of the Mercedes-Benz Unterturkheim location (Germany) is responsible for the production of battery systems for the Mercedes-Benz EQS, as well as the upcoming EQE. The highly complex lithium-ion battery system is produced on an approximately 300 meter production line with more than 70 production stations and with a high number of automated as well as manual steps. A variety of components including up to 12 cell modules and the so-called EE-compartment for the intelligent integration of power electronics make up the EQS battery system.

