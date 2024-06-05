Login
Mercedes-Benz Recalls Nearly 15,000 EQS, EQE EVs In The US For Unexpected Battery Shutdown

The affected Mercedes EQE and EQS models saw a high-voltage system shutdown resulting in a sudden loss of power on the EVs.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The recall affects 14,912 units of the Mercedes EQE and EQS luxury EVs
  • The issue was first reported in Denmark in October 2023, prompting an investigation that concluded in April 2024
  • Mercedes has not announced recalls in other markets related to both models so far

Mercedes-Benz has announced a voluntary safety recall for its EQE and EQS electric vehicles in the US. This recall affects a total of 14,912 units of the EQE and EQS models and is related to a software issue with the battery management system. The software glitch could potentially cause a sudden shutdown of the high-voltage system without any prior warning to the drivers, posing a safety risk. 
 

The recall was initially reported in Denmark in October 2023 when a new vehicle displayed a high-voltage battery warning message on its instrument panel before delivery. A similar incident occurred in the US in November 2023, which led to a power reduction and a warning message. 
 

2022 Mercedes EQS 580 Review

Mercedes-Benz investigated the battery management system and discovered that excessive diagnostic requests from other control units could overload the system's memory. This overload would trigger a system reset, which is how the system has been programmed in case of an overload. Further investigation from the automaker conducted between December 2023 and April 2024 revealed that an overflow of diagnostic data could result in reduced power output or, in rare cases, a complete loss of power. 
 

Mercedes-Benz identified the issue with specific control units installed in the vehicles manufactured after January 2023. The company initiated a re-evaluation of known field cases involving vehicles produced during this timeframe. 
 

Mercedes Benz EQE sedan 2022 12 30 T08 37 57 117 Z

Mercedes-Benz said it will inform the affected owners of the recall through mail notifications before July 23, 2024. The necessary software update to address the issue will be provided and done for free. 

 

Both the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE are sold in India. The automaker has not revealed if it plans to announce a similar recall in other markets including India. More recently, Mercedes-Benz India launched the updated C-Class and GLC in the country bringing feature updates and new engine options to either model.

