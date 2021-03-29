Mercedes-Benz EQS Cabin Revealed

The EQS is the luxurious and avant-garde top-of-the-range model from Mercedes-EQ and while we've seen teasers from the company, we are looking forward to see what the car is actually like and come April 15, we'll see the what it looks like. But the company has now revealed what the cabin of the EQS looks like and we have to say it looks something from outer space and the reason we say this is because of the MBUX Hyperscreen that is showcased in the car.

Though optional, the entire instrument panel is one ultimate widescreen. This determines the aesthetics of the entire cockpit and interior. The real glass appears to drape itself in three dimensions over the entire width of the vehicle like a wave - a unique feature in automotive construction to date.

The high-resolution screens merge seemingly seamlessly under the shared glass cover. The graphic appearance of their MBUX content is tailored to each other. The MBUX Hyperscreen is integrated into the instrument panel in minimalist fashion. The MBUX Hyperscreen is surrounded only by a thin silver shadow frame, a vent band and a narrow leather frame, reminiscent of the lower volume body of classic instrument panels.

he MBUX Hyperscreen is integrated into the instrument panel in minimalist fashion.

The vent band spans across the entire width at the top and is very slim at the same time. These extreme proportions, together with the glass wave of the MBUX Hyperscreen, create the avant-garde architecture of the cockpit. For further details on the MBUX Hyperscreen, see separate chapters.

The front section of the centre console joins the instrument panel and stands freely in space. Flowing leather surfaces with intricate seam patterns create a lot of storage space in combination with a large cover made of real wood. The visual impression is both modern and luxurious.

The base model without MBUX Hyperscreen has a slightly different centre console. There is a soft armrest in the rear section. It is first visually interrupted before being transitioned into the floating central display.

The design of the door panels borrows from the interior design of modern living spaces.

The design of the door panels borrows from the interior design of modern living spaces. Doors and their centre panels emerge from behind the MBUX Hyperscreen to span the space. A surface-mounted modular body floats like a sideboard in front of the door panel. It accommodates all necessary door elements such as armrest, door module, pull handle and map pocket. Circular ambient lighting completes this floating, avant-garde aesthetic in the dark.

In combination with the AMG Line interior, the EQS is fitted with the sports seats. They are characterised by a slim and monolithic shape. The seat surfaces are designed in such a way that they give the impression of draped-on leather blankets. The technical term is "layering".

Eight coordinated colour combinations in the interior emphasise the generous feeling of space.

Common features of the seats are the dynamic graphic patterns with highly elaborate, positioned perforations. Here, too, you will find the typical Mercedes-EQ combination of the highest standards in materials, ambience and workmanship as well as state-of-the-art technology.

Avant-garde as well as traditional materials and colours give the interior a special atmosphere. Eight coordinated colour combinations in the interior emphasise the generous feeling of space. The EQS is immersed in a progressive and luxurious colour world of warm and cool tones. Colours such as balao brown-neva grey and space grey-macchiato add the finishing touches to the soft and emotive design. The colour rosé gold, derived and evolved from the electric coil, emphasises the design of the vent band and is used as a contrasting colour.

The shape of both seats is outlined by illuminated piping. This creates a unique night-time ambience. The innovative trim elements make a decisive contribution to the aesthetics in the EQS. Two examples: the anthracite 3D relief-look trim elements feature tiny metal pigments. The different lighting situations in the vehicle subtly change the appearance and create a subtle value appeal.

Visually, all graphics are designed in a new colour world of blue/orange throughout. The classic cockpit display of the two round dials has been reinterpreted with a digital laser sword in a glass lens. All content relevant to driving can be accessed between the round dials.

The "sporty" display from the S-Class has been converted into a three-dimensional performance bar and emotively and impressively conveys the respective driving status (Drive, Accelerate, Charge). The central object here is a "G-force puck", which dynamically moves freely in space in line with the acceleration forces.

The appearance of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (discreet, sporty, classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).

In the EQS, the content of the displays is reduced as much as possible and coordinated with the colour change of the ambient lighting in seven screen colour worlds. In "Assistance" mode, important events such as lane changes or target distance control as well as the infrastructure and detected other road users (cars, motorbikes, trucks) are displayed.

Head-up displays are available in two sizes. They contribute to relaxed driving because the driver does not need to look away from the road. The large augmented head-up display is the highlight here, as it shows relevant information and actions three-dimensionally in the actual driving situation and environment.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.