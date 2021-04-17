Mercedes-Benz EQS: All You Need To Know

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is likely to go on sale later this year.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been unveiled earlier this week and is all set to hit the roads in some of the global markets later this year. It's the new entrant in the luxury electric vehicle (EV) segment and will rival the likes of the Tesla Model S that has been leading the segment for almost a decade now. The Mercedes-Benz EQS is available in two trims- both being powered by a 108.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. Here's is all we need to know about the new Mercedes-Benz EQS.

The EQS 450+ is the base variant which features a single electric motor on the rear axle for a total of 324 bhp and 568 of peak torque. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS delivers a promising 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a single full charge. The EQS 580 4MATIC is all-wheel drive (AWD) range-topping trim and gets electric motor on both front and rear axles. Total output in combination here is 509 bhp and a whopping 855 Nm of peak torque, good for a 4.1 seconds sprint to 100 kmph from standstill. The Mercedes-Benz EQS delivers an impressive drive range of 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a full charge which is more than any EV currently in production. Then, this new full-size EV sedan also introduces a new styling direction for the Mercedes-EQ family, maintaining a drag coefficient of 0.20, being the most aerodynamic series-production vehicle ever sold. Both variants of the new Mercedes-Benz EQS are powered by a 108.7-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The EQS can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 11 hours for the same range. Mercedes-Benz will likely partner with a public charging provider before the EQS arrives in dealers, in a bid to develop its own supercharging network. The MBUX Hyperscreen is massive a 56-inch-wide pane of curved glass that houses three individual OLED displays. In terms of design, up front, a glossy black panel takes the place where we're traditionally used to see a grille. There are three tiny LED accents on each headlight to invoke the other Mercedes S-family appeal while a full-width LED strip on the edge of the hood connects the headlights. The taillights get a helix design that Mercedes says is inspired by the visible coils of an antique light bulb. And of course, the tapering roofline has more of a coupe appeal and seems inspired from the Mercedes-AMG 63 S Four-Door. It also gets ventilated and massage seats for all four passengers. On the inside, it showcases the new MBUX Hyperscreen which is essentially a massive glass dashboard incorporating three individual information displays - an instrument cluster, centre infotainment system, and auxiliary passenger-side touchscreen. The MBUX Hyperscreen is massive a 56-inch-wide pane of curved glass that houses three individual OLED displays. Right in front of the driver is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while a 17.7-inch center touchscreen is for the infotainment system. The passenger also gets their own 12.3-inch touchscreen, guarded from the driver's and distanced by a camera system that monitors distraction and deactivates the unit if it senses the driver glancing over too much. The co-driver can use this secondary touchscreen to activate massage, heating, and ventilation for both the driver and front passenger, as well as adjust climate control, ambient lighting, and audio settings. The passenger can also play their own music via Bluetooth earphones along with finding and suggesting navigation to the driver. At the rear, it gets bench seats as standard. It also sports a new feature called the "zero layer" into the MBUX infotainment system's software. In this mode, a full-screen map appears on the center display, augmented by a fixed audio control on the bottom center and settings on the top left corner. With the help of artificial intelligence, the EQS learns more about the driver's preferences and schedule, suggesting MBUX functions on small tiles overlaid on the map display. The Hyperscreen and door handle nacelles "float" above the surfaces of the dash and door panels, with ambient accent lighting appearing around the rim. Rose-toned metal trim has been used on the vents, screen surround, and door panels, a trendy touch that looks decidedly premium. Wood inlay appears only on the central console. At the rear, a bench seat is the only configuration available and no fixed centre console here. The bench seat's armrest sports a MBUX tablet, operating as a remote control for the standard twin 12.3-inch screens mounted on the front seatbacks. There is also rapid heating and massage for the rear seats. It is also equipped with an optional AR head-up display, where the navigation prompts are projected onto the windshield within the driver's field of view. It also offers a full suite of active driver-assistance technology as standard on the EQS, including distronic adaptive cruise control, steering assistance with automated lane changes, and automatic emergency braking for forward, rear, and cross-traffic collisions. If sensing a collision, the Pre-Safe Impulse Side technology lifts the EQS up by about 2.8-inches, ensuring more of the forces are distributed through the car's frame instead of to the passenger cabin. Then, it also has a power nap function that can be used while charging. The Power Nap feature reclines the front seats, closes the window and panoramic sunroof shades, and plays soothing sounds. After a predetermined amount of time, Power Nap automatically rouses the passengers gently by activating ambient lighting and returning the seats to an upright position. It is also equipped with an optional HEPA filter and air quality sensor for both external and cabin air.

