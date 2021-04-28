Mercedes-Benz EQS Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch

carandbike logo
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is now listed on the India website, suggesting that it will be launched in the country very soon.

Charanpreet Singh
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to be launched in India later this year. expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to be launched in India later this year.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS will come in 2 trims - EQS 450+ & EQS 580 4MATIC
  • It will be Mercedes-Benz's second all-electric model in India
  • The upcoming EQS electric sedan offers a maximum range of 770 km

The all-new Mercedes-Benz EQS made its global debut earlier this month. Interestingly, the electric sedan now has been listed on the official website with the 'Coming Soon' title, which suggests that it could be launched in the Indian market this year. The model page listing has also revealed several key details and specifications of the electric vehicle ahead of its launch. It will be the second all-electric model from Stuttgart-based luxury carmaker, after the EQC electric SUV that was launched last year.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS: All You Need To Know​

no420dug

The Mercedes-Benz EQS has been listed on India website ahead of its launch

As per the listing on the official website, the luxury electric sedan will be available in two trims - EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4MATIC. The EQS 450+ is the base variant that features a single electric motor on the rear axle for a total of 328 bhp and 568 Nm of peak torque. The EQS 580 4MATIC is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) range-topping trim and gets an electric motor on both front and rear axles. Total output in combination here is 516 bhp and a whopping 855 Nm of peak torque, good for a 4.1 seconds sprint to 100 kmph from a standstill.

The S-Class of electric sedans is based on the EQS Vision concept which was showcased by the carmaker in 2019. It will be placed at the top in Mercedes-Benz's EQ line-up, which currently includes EQC, EQA and the EQB globally.

00d180jo

The EQS can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging

Aesthetically, the electric sedan comes with all characteristics of the S-Class sporting LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, connected by an LED strip, and LED taillights, again connected by an LED strip. On the inside, it showcases the new 56-inch MBUX Hyperscreen which is essentially a massive glass dashboard incorporating three individual information displays - an instrument cluster, a centre infotainment system, and an auxiliary passenger-side touchscreen.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQS vs Tesla Model S: Specifications Comparison

The Mercedes-Benz EQS comes with a 107.8 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, promising a 770 km WLTP cycle certified drive range on a full charge. However, the carmaker has not provided detailed variant-wise range options. The car comes with a standard onboard charger of 11 kW with an optional 22 kW charger. The EQS can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes using a 110 kW DC fast charging, while a 240-volt household wall charger will take 11 hours for the same range.

