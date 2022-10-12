Mercedes Benz Sold 30,000 EVs In Q3 Of 2022

Transformation is afoot at the Stuttgart-based German automotive behemoth. Mercedes has announced that it has sold 30,000 electric vehicles in Q3 of 2022 as the German giant races against time to catch up to the Silicon Valley-based electric competition. This represents a 115 per cent year-on-year increase in sales. Overall sales for Mercedes are also 21 per cent up despite the semiconductor crisis and heightened inflation across the globe.

Electric vehicles outpaced growth at Mercedes Benz, and analysts say that despite the global challenges luxury car makers like the Stuttgart-based giant are best placed to weather the storm.

“In a challenging business environment – primarily defined by ongoing semiconductor shortages – we continue to see robust demand for Mercedes-Benz resulting in the strongest sales quarter this year,” said Britta Seegar, Mercedes Board member.

Mercedes is also adopting vertical integration as it has started developing its own charging network. It is now at 850,000 points globally 70 per cent up from the same time in 2021.

Through 2022 Mercedes has sold 75,400 electric vehicles out of which 30,000 have come in one quarter. Its top-selling EV is the EQA of which 14,900 units have been sold. Its sales are also up by 29 per cent year-on-year.

It has the EQB which accounted for 10 per cent of the sales and recently it launched the EQE, the EQS and the EQS SUV. In September alone, Mercedes Benz sold 13,100 EVs.

“With the EQS SUV and EQE SUV, which celebrates its premiere in Paris on October 16th, our customers can choose a fully electric vehicle in every segment served by Mercedes-Benz,” Seegar added.