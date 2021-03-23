Mercedes-Benz Welcomes The Jaguar I-Pace To India

Automakers are well known for their fierce rivalries. Some on the racetrack and some on the sales front. However, there are times when carmakers decide to extend that olive branch to each other, especially in this digital age. With the launch of the Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV, Mercedes-Benz India decided to do something similar with its latest social media post. The German auto giant welcomed the I-Pace to India while also welcoming owners to charge their cars at over 100 Mercedes-Benz charging stations. Jaguar India thanked its luxury rival on Twitter too, for the warm welcome.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 1.05 Crore​

Congratulations @JaguarIndia on going electric with the I-PACE. We're excited to see the electric tribe grow. We welcome I-PACE owners to any of our 100 Mercedes-Benz outlets to charge their car. Let's build a green future together. #SustainableLuxury #SwitchToElectric #EQ #iPace pic.twitter.com/pI3nQePykW — Mercedes-Benz India (@MercedesBenzInd) March 23, 2021

Do note that Mercedes-Benz brought the country's first electric luxury SUV - EQC - which competes directly with the Jaguar I-Pace. That being said, both automakers are the early birds in the luxury electric mobility space that is expected to boom over the next decade. With sustainability, environment and clean energy at the forefront of the global auto sector, carmakers are transitioning to alternate fuel options faster than ever.

The EQC was launched in 2020 and is the first electric luxury SUV to go on sale in India

Both the EQC and the I-Pace are identical on the power front. The Jaguar I-Pace gets two electric motors, one on each axle, with a combined output of 394 bhp and 696 Nm. The Mercedes-Benz EQC also uses two electric motors with a combined power output of 406 bhp and 760 Nm. The Merc sprints from 0-100 kmph in 5.1 seconds, while the I-Pace does the same run in 4.8 seconds. With respect to range, the I-Pace promises 470 km on a single charge as against the EQC's 450+ km. The models are also loaded on features and technology, making for a pleasurable experience.

The I-Pace will also compete against the Audi e-tron later in the year

Joining this line-up will be the Audi e-tron later in the year with the standard and the Sportback versions confirmed to arrive by mid-2021.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.