Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 1.05 Crore

The Jaguar I-Pace is the newest luxury electric SUV to go on sale and comes to India as a Completely Built Unit. The offering is being sold in three variants with a single powertrain option.

The Jaguar I-Pace is offered in three variants - S, SE and the HSE expand View Photos
The Jaguar I-Pace is offered in three variants - S, SE and the HSE

Highlights

  • The Jaguar I-Pace is the brand's first electric offering in India
  • The Jaguar I-Pace packs 2 electric motors with 394 bhp and 696 Nm
  • The I-Pace is priced between Rs. 1.05 - Rs. 1.12 crore (ex-showroom)

The highly-awaited Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV has been finally launched in India, as the brand's first all-electric offering. Prices for the I-Pace start from ₹ 1.05 crore for the S trim, with the SE trim priced at ₹ 1.08 crore, and goes up to ₹ 1.12 crore for the range-topping HSE trim. The company is providing a battery warranty of 8 years/1.60 lakh km, a 5 year service package, 5 years roadside assistance and a 7.4kW AC wall box charger.

The I-Pace marks a new direction for the automaker that recently announced its plans to go all-electric by 2025. The new I-Pace is also the second electric SUV to go on sale in the luxury space and will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC as well as the upcoming Tesla Model X.

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores

vhvdna3o

The Jaguar I-Pace comes to India as a CBU

The Jaguar I-Pace is available in three trims, albeit in a single-spec variant. The I-Pace EV 400 draws power from two electric motors, one on each axle and they have a combined output of 394 bhp and 696 Nm. 0-100 kmph is achievable in 4.8 seconds while the top speed is rated at 200 kmph. The battery is centrally mounted on the floor, and that makes for a lower centre of gravity with a 50:50 weight distribution. The electric SUV also comes with an all-wheel drive as standard across all variants.

With respect to range, Jaguar claims the I-Pace can cover 470 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge from a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. In more real-world conditions though, the range is said to be between 300-400 km on a single charge. The SUV also comes with an Eco mode and brake regeneration to improve the range, while the design is extremely aerodynamic with a coefficient of 0.29 cd to minimise drag. For better peace of mind, the battery comes with an 8 year/160,000 km warranty.

7t8sd7tk

The Jaguar I-Pace is loaded on the feature front and comes with complimentary charger too installed at your home or office

The Jaguar I-Pace comes with an 11 kW three-phase onboard charger, while the car can handle charging up to 100 kW DC charge rate at fast-charging stations whenever they become available in India. At present, the automaker is setting up charging stations at its dealerships and service centres pan India to aid customers.

In terms of design, the I-Pace might be electric but it is quintessentially a Jaguar car. The overall design language comes from the C-X75 concept and there are some very likeable bits like the single-frame grille up front, the cat-eyed LED headlamps. The scoop is the highlight of the design and allows for air to pass through. The radiator sits below and helps keep the batteries cool. The elongated profile looks sharp while the squared rear is starkly different to the front of the car.

5dl7dm1s

The I-Pace comes with a range of 470 km, while deliveries will begin soon

The electric SUV does come with several likeable bits including the Matrix LED headlamps, the signature pattern on the LED taillights, large 19-inch alloy wheels that are standard on all variants in India, and the blacked-out glass roof that brings a nice contrast. With the conventional engine missing, the front bonnet makes way for the frunk, which is where you store the onboard charger.

The cabin is equally premium and sporty on the Jaguar I-Pace. The model is loaded on features including a digital instrument console, Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system with OTA updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, second screen for climate control and more. The car also gets wireless charging, and leather upholstery for the seats with a host of choices. The cabin is a five-seater, which makes it extremely practical too. Moreover, the boot capacity stands at 656 litres (wet), going up to 1453 litres with the rear seats folded.

The I-Pace also comes with several aids including an active suspension with adaptive dynamics, air suspension that raises the ground clearance up to 230 mm, 3D surround camera, adaptive cruise control, rollback protection, drag torque control, ABS with EBD, and more. The highlight remains the Deployable Pedestrian safety system with an External Sound System (ESS) that will make an external acoustic sound to help make pedestrians aware of the otherwise silent car at speeds below 20 kmph.

