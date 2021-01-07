New Cars and Bikes in India
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores

The company shared a few pictures of the all-electric car that has landed in India at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country.

Ameya Naik
Jaguar I-Pace Lands On Indian Shores

Jaguar is all set to launch its first all-electric car in India in 2021 and now the company has announced that the I-Pace has landed on Indian shores. The company shared a few pictures of the all-electric car that has landed in India at JNPT near Mumbai, for extensive testing and validation across the country. The upcoming EV will be offered in three trim levels - S, SE and HSE and will be seen in a single powertrain option (EV400).

Also Read: Jaguar I-Pace Review

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "We are delighted to share with you pictures of the first Jaguar I-PACE in India. The I-PACE marks a significant milestone in Jaguar Land Rover's journey in India, as we gear up for an electrified future."

The I-Pace has landed on Indian shores for testing and validation 

The car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central air-dam. The electric vehicle also features an attractive looking set of alloys and turn light integrated ORVMs. Dimensionally, the electric SUV measures 4682 mm in length, 2011mm in width and 1566 mm in height. The wheelbase and ground clearance stands at 2990 mm and 174 mm. It will be offered in 12 colours - Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba.

The car comes with a sloping bonnet, sleek LED headlamps, honeycomb pattern grille and a wide central air-dam 

The features on the I-Pace electric SUV include Matrix LED headlights (HSE only), 8-way semi-powered Luxtec sport seats, 380W Meridian Sound System, Interactive Driver Display, 3D Surround Camera, Driver Condition Monitor, Animated Directional Indicators, 16-way leather sport seats, 825W Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, Head-up display, Adaptive Cruise Control and more.

The I-Pace gets two synchronous permanent magnet electric motors at the front as well as rear axle developing a combined power output of 394 bhp with peak torque of 696 Nm. It also features an AWD system. The performance SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds and it offers a driving range of over 480 km. As far as charging goes, the 90kWh lithium-ion battery pack takes 45 minutes to charge from 0-80 per cent using a 100kW rapid charger, or 10 hours using a 7kW AC wall box.

